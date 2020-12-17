It was a banner year for both Timberlake and Medford this past prep football season, and the C-3 district awards reflect the success both programs experienced.
Timberlake finished the season 12-1, advancing to the Class C championship, where it suffered its first and only loss of the season, falling to Tyrone in the title game. It was the Tigers’ first appearance in the title game since winning the championship in 2009.
Medford (10-3) advanced to the quarterfinals and recorded its most wins since the Cardinals went 10-3 in 2007.
The Tigers and Cardinals swept the individual honors in voting for the C-3 All-District team.
Timberlake’s J.J. Pippin was named C-3 MVP. Teammate Ethan Jenlink shared offensive player of the year honors with Medford’s Drake McMillan. Defensive player of the year was also a shared award between Medford’s Tate Schuermann and Timberlake’s Merric Judd.
Timberlake head coach Brian Severin, who just completed his 28th season at the helm of the Tigers’ program, was named to the 8-man All-Star coaching squad.
Pippin was a key force in a Tigers’ offense that averaged over 54 points per game. He rushed for 1,157 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. Pippin also had 455 yards receiving and another five touchdowns for the state runner-up Tigers. He averaged 124 yards in offense per game.
Jenlink was equally prolific on offense for the Tigers in earning district co-offensive player of the year honors. The senior passed for 1,938 yards and 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also rushed for 223 yards and eight touchdowns.
Medford’s McMillan, in earning co-offensive player of the year honors for the Cardinals, rushed for 1,188 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was part of a prolific Medford offensive attack that had over 4,000 yards in total offense and averaged 45 points per game.
Both Jenlink and McMillan were also voted as part of the district’s 8-man All-Star contingent.
In earning co-defensive player of the year honors, Medford’s Tate Schuermann and Timberlake’s Merric Judd put up eye-popping numbers. Both also earned 8-man All-Star nods.
Schuermann led the Cardinals with 104 total tackles and a team-leading seven interceptions.
Judd paced the Tigers’ defense with 93 total tackles to go along with nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries and 12 pass break-ups. The Tigers recorded five shutouts this season.
Timberlake’s Dylan Schlup and Medford’s Ethan Gee also were named 8-man All-Stars, as was DCLA’s Dawson Silks.
Schlup had 11 touchdowns this past season for the Tigers. He had 405 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, rushed for two touchdowns and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Gee had 54 tackles on defense, as well as six rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.
Silks led DCLA with 630 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
Area players earning C-3 All-District recognition:
First Team Offense
QB: Isaac Koehn, Medford; RB: Carter Sands, Timberlake; WR/TE: Schlupp, Timberlake and Dalton Matthew, Medford; OL: Colten Lormand, Timberlake, Kelton Benningfield, Medford, Cade Light, DCLA; ATH: Silks, DCLA
First Team Defense
DE: Cade Severin, Timberlake; LB: Dalton Leierer, Timberlake and Gee, Medford.
Second Team Offense
RB: Gavin Wallace, DCLA; OL: Jacob Diller, Timberlake and Ethan Shepherd, Medford.
Second Team Defense
DE: Cade Redding, Timberlake; DT: Tace Bellin, DCLA; LB: Brayden Ross, Timberlake; DB: Caden Keller, Medford and Tobyn Snow, DCLA; ATH: Eli Gonzales, Medford.
Honorable Mention
Timberlake: Cameron Brewer, Jaden Adkisson and Connor Griffin.
