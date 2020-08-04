Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.