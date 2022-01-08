ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy couldn’t overcome a shooting slump in its second-round matchup in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament, falling 63-45 in a rematch with Class A No. 2 Okarche on Friday at the Stride Bank Center
Lady Trojans head coach Randy Roth said on Thursday that his team had been hoping to get another shot at the Lady Warriors after their meeting on Dec. 14. Friday’s game remained close for two and a half quarters, before Okarche started to open up a lead late in the third.
The Lady Warriors put up 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn a nine-point lead into an 18-point lead to close out the game.
“We just missed a lot of shots,” Lady Trojans head coach Randy Roth said. “We got a lot of shots we wanted, they just didn’t fall today. I really think we handled their press really well, we got the shots we wanted and then just missed them. I was really pleased with our post defense that was our weakness the first time we played them.”
Okarche looked as though it could be on its way to a runaway win early in the game, jumping out to a 13-4 lead before OBA found a way to battle back into the game. A 15-3 run by the Lady Trojans tied the game at 19, with a chance to take the lead at the free throw line.
The Lady Trojans turned in a strong performance on the offensive boards during their run, which gave them extra opportunities on a day when the shots weren’t falling.
“In the first half we got some good second looks from crashing the boards hard,” Roth said. “They made some adjustments at halftime, they obviously talked about that at halftime and did a good job of boxing us out. They’re a good team, they’re No. 2 in the state for a reason. They have a lot of tradition and one of their traditions is being a hard-nose team that plays hard, so it’s a point of pride for them.”
OBA’s senior Cooper Cayot led the team with 13 points, including nine points in the second half. Junior Clara Caldwell added 11 points and scored two of the team’s three, 3-pointers.
Okarche junior Jalie Rother led all scorers with 23 points and 10 points in the fourth quarter alone after scoring five in the last meeting.
Now, the Lady Trojans look ahead to the third-place game against Cashion, a team they played four days prior. OBA pulled out a 57-51 win in overtime after leading by six heading into the final quarter. Conley Cayot led the team in scoring in that game with 19 points.
The Wildcats (3-4) are coming off a 54-43 loss to Watonga in the semi-final.
“The third-place game is no shame in this conference,” Roth said. “There’s probably at least three teams going to the state tournament if not more. It’s a challenge, the goal is to take home some hardware, this one’s over, let’s move on to the next one.”
OBA’s third-place game against Cashion will tip off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 40, CRESCENT 29 (BOYS)
The Trojans bounced back from their opening loss to Watonga, to secure a place in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
The two teams combined for 19 first half points, but the Trojans turned it on in the second half, scoring 14 in both the third and fourth quarters. Jake Colby led OBA in scoring with 14 points and freshman Titus Westrope added seven more.
Crescent finished with just three scorers, Ethan Ryans (15), Kade Varner (11) and Brycen Gregory (3).
With the win, OBA advances to face Fairview at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Stride Bank Center, with the winner taking fifth place in the tournament.
Girls box scores
Consolation Semifinals
THOMAS 51, CRESCENT 18
Crescent 2 6 9 1 — 18
Thomas 13 17 18 3 — 51
Crescent — Lovett 5, Watkins 1, Cummings 2, Cox 2, Bell 6, Dreyer 3, Noonan 1
Thomas — Dobbins 6,Cometseval 3, Wright 11, Hampton 8, Roberts 6, Hampton 6, Meyer 10
HENNESSEY 53, FAIRVIEW 39
Hennessey 8 14 16 15 — 53
Fairview 8 4 15 12 — 39
Hennessey — Amburn 12, Rios 2, Pollard 8, Powell 4, Macey 16, Meeker 4, Kennedy 7
Fairview — Reames 2, Schmidt 5, Wahl 5, Chill 5, Barton 5, Nightengale 11, Baker 2, Red Hat 2, Petty 2
Semifinals
OKARCHE 63, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 45
OBA 8 13 10 14 — 45
Okarche 14 14 12 23 — 63
Oklahoma Bible Academy — Conley Cayot 9, Titus 4, Cooper Cayot 13, Walden 2, Colby 6, Caldwell 11;
Okarche — Jadyn Rother 12, Jalie Rother 23, Sophie Vandendriessche 8, Endres 2, Arms 3, Stover 9, Wittrock 6;
WATONGA 54, CASHION 43
Watonga 15 17 11 11 — 54
Cashion 16 10 11 6 — 43
Watonga — Barton 6, Hussey 6, Bridges 13, Walker 12, Alexander 2, Richards 11, Miller 4
Cashion — Williams 4, Lamb 14, Jenkins 6, Owens 2, Shafer 8, Shelly 9
Boys box scores
Consolation Semifinals
OBA 40, CRESCENT 29
OBA 3 9 14 14 — 40
Crescent 2 5 9 13 — 29
OBA — Mendoza 3, Boydstun 4, Owens 5, Colby 14, Westrope 7, Bergdall 5, Nunez 2
Crescent — Ryans 15, Varner 11,Gregory 3
FAIRVIEW 70, THOMAS 32
Semifinals
CASHION 50, OKARCHE 47
Cashion 25 11 11 3 — 50
Okarche 13 19 12 3 — 47
Cashion — Frazier 19, LaGasse 15, Vandruff 6, Raney 6, Nabavi 3, Tichenor 1
Okarche — Mueggenborg 15, Stover 13, Harris 6, Endres 6, Schieber 4, Neidier 3
