The 2021 6A All-State Baseball Teams have been announced by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association, and Enid’s Kade Goeke was named to the Large West team.
Goeke was also named to the All-Star West Team alongside fellow Plainsmen Blake Priest and Garrett Brooks.
“Anytime you have guys that get on these kinds of teams, it just shows the growth of your program and how hard the kids have worked,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said. “It just comes down to kids doing what they have to do to get better and be good teammates. You don’t win these kinds of awards without being a good teammate, and a good person which these guys are. They’re good players but they’re really good people too.”
Goeke started at second base for the Plainsmen and batted in the lead-off spot. He’s signed his letter of intent to play for NOC Enid next season. Gore called his second baseman “our catalyst on offense” and spoke highly of his work ethic.
“He’s what I call a dirt-bag, he just plays the game hard and wants to win” Gore said. “He’s a really good player.”
Priest was the Plainsmen’s ace this season, and will be moving on to play for the University of Oklahoma. Gore said he’s seen Priest mature as pitcher this season.
“They’re gonna get a guy with a big upside,” Gore said of Oklahoma. “I think his best baseball is still in front of him. He throws the ball pretty hard right now, but I think as he grows and matures, he’s only going to throw harder and get better.”
Brooks was a leader of the defense from his catcher position behind home plate this season and was a reliable hitter in the three spot.
“Garrett was a really consistent hitter for us this year, he also did a good job behind the plate. He does a good job of controlling the game from behind the plate.”
