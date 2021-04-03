The 2021 Region 2 all-region teams have been announced and the Jets had three players selected between the three rosters.
Sophomore guard Jalen Stamps was named to the All-Region First Team after a breakout season saw him averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game on 45% shooting and 47% from three while averaging five attempts per game. The Indianapolis-native also dished out five assists per game.
Sophomore guard Ikenna Okeke was selected to the second team. Okeke scored 11.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. Okeke also was able to be an impact player this season on the defensive end of the court averaging 1.3 steals per game.
Sophomore forward Noah Jordan's 13.9 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and added 8.2 rebounds per game.
Murray State College led all teams with four players on the roster while NOC Tonkawa and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M both tied Enid with three.
