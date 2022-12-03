After a 97-92 loss to Hill College on Friday at the Mabee Center, the NOC Enid Jets defended home court Saturday against Link Year Prep, winning 81-64.
"It was a challenge," NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. "We have to be locked in mentally and physically, but as the game progressed we were able to do what we wanted to do."
Jordan Thompson propelled the Jets to the win behind a season-high 33 points. Thompson's 33 points were the most this season by any NOC Enid player.
"Jordan played well. I don't think he played well last night, so he put a lot of pressure on himself," Gerber said. "He came out and did his part today. He is an all-around player, his big thing is just consistency."
The game didn't start fast for the Jets, as they fell behind 7-6 early in the first half. Link Year held the lead until the 3:50 mark in the first half, but turned the ball over, leading to points for NOC Enid.
Link Year came back, tying the game up 28-28 with 2:20 left, but NOC Enid struck back about 30 seconds later with a Thompson three-pointer, one of six he made in the game on 12 attempts.
NOC Enid didn't look back from there, leading 35-30 at the half.
The Jets quickly expanded the lead, controlling the game 44-37 with 14 minutes left.
NOC Enid rolled from there, closing the game on a 9-7 run over the last three minutes, and a 24-17 run over the last 8:50.
Along with his 33 points, Thompson also had six steals, five rebounds and five assists. Cahlese Lee, who has seen his playing time increase lately, also had 16 points on three of seven from the three-point line.
"Cahlese Lee is a really good player that hasn't been given his opportunity early to start the year," Gerber said. "As of late, he has taken advantage of it. He does everything right and I know he is going to do the right thing."
The win moves NOC Enid to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Jets will not play another conference game until Jan. 9 at home against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The Jets are back at home Monday against Southwest Christian JV.
NOC ENID 81, LINK YEAR PREP 64
NOC 35 46 — 81
Link 30 34 — 64
NOC Enid — Thompson 33, Lee 16, Kelly 7, Nunez 6, Perry 6, Jackson-Curvey 5, Wilson 4, Hudson 2
