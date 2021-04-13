Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s boys and girls will be setting their goals a little higher when the Plainsmen and Pacers go to the Ponca City Invitational track meet Tuesday.
“We have always done well at Ponca City,” said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “We’re looking to bring home some more hardware.”
Ruben Daniels is coming off a third-place finish in the 800 (2:00.89), a second in the 1,600 (4:42.73) and a third-place finish in the 3,200 relay with Brian Higbee, Noah Voth and Jared Lara in the 3,200 at the Carl Albert meet Friday.
Maxwell Smith, who missed the Carl Albert meet, might be back for the 3,200 relay “if he feels good.” If not, William Johnson will take Higbee’s place on the relay.
“I would like to see Ruben get a 1:59 or 1:58 in the 800,” Sears said. “We’re looking to go faster in the relay.”
Donovan Riemann will be back in the shot put and discus. Sears would like to see him hit the 50-foot mark in the shot.
Mya Rodriguez will try to continue her streak of placing in every meet in the 100 and 300 girls hurdles. She was fourth in the 100 (18.97) and fifth in the 300 (52.63) at Carl Albert.
EHS coach Steve Bloom would like for her to get down to the 16s in the 100.
Lauren Simpson, who has been limited to long jump because of an Achilles injury, will be running the 400 meters for the first time.
“We have done well at Ponca City in the past,” Bloom said. “We’ll see teams from Tulsa we haven’t seen. They (Tulsa teams) should be more competitive in the distances. It will be interesting to see how we do. We just want the kids to have their times to continue to go down.”
