It’s amazing how 12 years can seemingly go by in the blink of an eye.
A little more than a dozen years ago my wonderfully understanding wife Deb and I took a chance and headed from Detroit to Enid as I was offered and accepted a job at the Enid News & Eagle. It was both exciting and a bit scary making a move to a town over 1,000 miles away where we knew few people. It turned out to be one of the best moves we could have made.
After a year as copy editor and columnist I assumed the role of sports editor, succeeding Mark Rountree, who spent 17 years in that position. It was an opportunity I relished with my previous sports writing background.
Along the way we have had the fortune of becoming part of a community of some of the most genuine, salt of the earth and good-hearted people we could have ever have hoped to encounter. That, as much as anything, is what is what we will miss most as we embark on our next journey and head to Nashville, Tenn.
But, my, what a great ride it has been in Enid.
While covering sports was the main objective, along the way I learned a few lessons about what high school sports means to Northwest Oklahoma and all of the wonderful smaller towns that surround Enid.
Back in Detroit the focus, for me and sports fans in general, was on the four pro teams and major college teams. High school sports were far down the wrung.
Y’all taught me something.
I came in with preconceived notions of what matters and soon learned what really mattered was the impact sports has on a community and how important it was to tell those stories. I am not going to lie, some of those stories touched me. Some were uplifting. Some were tragic.
My favorite story was that of Augie Pritchett, a Plainsmen football player who was on the wrong path in life. He had been booted off the team, but wanted back. Most of all, he wanted a stable home life and up stepped Plainsmen assistant coach Cameron Conder, who took Pritchett into his already full household and gave him that stability and put him on a solid path. Pritchett earned his way back on the team and on Senior Night it was Coach Conder that accompanied him. What a remarkable turnaround we witnessed.
While we didn’t see the number of wins we had hoped to see during Steve Hayes’ tenure as coach of the Plainsmen, we did see the importance and impact of something more important from him and his staff. That of course being the importance of mentoring.
The saddest story I have had to write about was the untimely and tragic death of Michael Collins, who played in back-to-back years in the NJCAA Division II World Series here in Enid as a member of the Heartland (Ill.) Hawks baseball team.
Collins continued on to Illinois State, but his life tragically ended when the car in which he was a passenger was struck by a drunk driver. Talking to his dad, Jim Collins, who wrote the terrific, but heartwrenching book “Uncommon Hope” about Michael, pain, grief and reflection, was one of the most emotionally challenging pieces I have had to write. And I am grateful for it.
To this day, I still have a sticker on my car in memory of Michael Collins.
That, in a roundabout way, brings us to the World Series that Enid hosts, at least in non-pandemic years, and has become part of the fabric of the city.
The biggest sports moment the city celebrated during my tenure no doubt was when our own junior college, Northern Oklahoma College Enid, won the World Series in 2019.
While Enid has always supported the Series, the night of the championship was magical. It reminded me of that night in 1984 when the Detroit Tigers won the World Series. The air was electric, the ballpark was packed and the Jets came through in dramatic fashion to defeat Mesa (Ariz.) 5-4 on a 9th-inning home run by Dylan Caplinger.
The city seemed to embrace and celebrate the Jets and reminded me of the Tigers that special night, though sans the overturned, burning cars.
There are so many people I would like to thank, but am afraid doing so would leave out too many.
I have truly been blessed to get to know so many wonderful folks. Along those lines, I can honestly say the coaches, past and present, have been just incredible to work with and their assistance and understanding and kinship is something I will tell people about for years to come.
Taking a personal moment, I would like to tell the Hotlzclaw family you are in our thoughts and prayers every day. It was because of Daniel playing football at Eastern Michigan that I even knew about Enid and piqued my interest to apply to the Enid News & Eagle. Deb and I pray that justice will at long last come for Daniel. It’s truly one of the greatest miscarriages of justice.
I also want to extend a special thanks to Bruce Campbell, who despite “retiring” has continued to be the backbone of our sports department and upon whom I have relied over the years. Bruce didn’t hesitate to step up and especially over the past year when our sports staff was reduced from three full-timers to just yours truly, he provided incredible support. Thank you Bruce from the bottom of my heart.
As I prepare for my next gig as a news editor in Nashville, I would ask, although I know I really don’t need to, for patience as the sports department goes through a transition. These are challenging times in our industry and our newspaper has not been spared, but I know whoever follows me will find what a wonderful community we have here and everyone will make him or her feel as at home as you did me.
Thank you Enid. We will truly remember and cherish these past 12 years.
God bless all of you.
