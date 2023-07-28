July has been the best of times and the worst of times for recent Enid High graduate Hector Perez.
Perez was 0-2 in the USA Wrestling Junior Greco Roman championships in Fargo, N.D., and was pinned Wednesday night at the All-State wrestling dual.
But he’s also agreed to a wrestling scholarship at Jared Christian University, a junior college located in Hawkins, Texas.
Perez was put in contact with the JCU coaches through teammates at Fargo.
“I was talking with their coaches and they asked me what you’re doing after college,” Perez said. “I told them I had a scholarship to another school (Autry Tech), but if you are serious I will come and do it.”
Perez filled out the paperwork. He was shown pictures of the school and is scheduled to report Aug. 12.
“It was new to me, but it was a good scholarship offer,” Perez said. “It’s an opportunity to go to college and it’s a new start for me.”
He had planned to study construction at Autry.
Perez was an All-State selection for the West at 113 pounds but had no other wrestling scholarship offers. He will wrestle at 125 pounds in college.
“This gives me confidence that people want me on their team,” he said. “I definitely want to make the varsity and just get better and improve on my technique. Everyone there will have more experience than me. I just want to get better. All I wanted was a chance. It’s cool they asked me to be on their team.”
The losses at Fargo and All-State were not the way he wanted to go out in the sport.
“It sucks,” Perez said. “It was disappointing to me knowing people had come up there to watch me wrestle and I ended up losing.”
Perez said a referee’s mistake in awarding points cost him one match at Fargo.
Perez said the highlight of his career was a sixth-place finish at the Mid-America Nationals as a sophomore. He was a four-year regular.
“I had a good high school career,” Perez said. “Everyone knows that I’m somewhat of a good wrestler.”
Enid coach Trent Holland called Perez’s scholarship “fantastic.”
“He has room for growth that he needs to go on to the next level,” Holland said. “He needs to work as hard as he can to get to the best of his potential. He is a hard worker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.