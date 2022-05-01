Chisholm’s Emma Tennell picked a good time to get out of a slump Saturday.
The Lady Longhorn senior qualified for the Class 3A state track meet for the third time by winning the pole vault with a personal best 9-6 at the 3A regional meet.
Tennell was one of six Chisholm champions, who ran away with the meet with 174 points. The top three finishers earned berths into the state meet at Western Heights next Friday and Saturday.
“It felt really good,” she said. “I’ve been under a lot of pressure lately and it felt good to get my personal record.”
Tennell attributed a more positive mental attitude as a key for her Saturday.
“The only thing that matters right now is how you do in regionals,” she said. “If you don’t think you’re going to clear it, you’re not. In 3A, you can pretty much get to state if you can clear 7-6.
“I just went on from there because I wanted to get to state again. I was just trying to get my head in check and getting my feet in the air and my speed up.”
Tennell had a miss at 8-6 and two at 9-0. She missed her only attempt at 10 feet. Teammate Paden Pasby was second with a 9-0.
“I didn’t get nervous at all on my third attempt,” she said. “My teammates have pushed me to do as good as I can.”
The Lady Longhorns had two other individual winners in Addison Pecha, 800, 2:34.12 and Laiken Hackett, 100 hurdles, 16.27.
“I was just wanting to run smart and get in the top three so I could get to state,” Pecha said. “It was awesome. I could have gone faster, but I was a little tired from running earlier. I just wanted to pick up the pace in the last 200 and have the willpower to take it up in the last 100. I’m really proud of myself that I did that.”
Hackett and teammate Kendall Nance (17.22) were 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. Hackett was second in the 300 hurdles in 50.89, being edged out by Alva’s Mary Kate Foster (50.11).
“I did a lot better than I have been doing,” Hackett said. “I really felt good about the 100s. The 300s was a struggle. I was hurting, but my steps were a lot better and I had a lot of good competition. I’m just glad I qualified. I’ve gone through a lot of obstacles.”
Chisholm won three of the four relays.
Jayden Streck, Jamilla Castillo, Pasby and Macie Andrews won the 800 relay in 1:49.21. Streck, Castillo and Pasby combined with Anna Burns to win the 400 in 50.68. Peter, Emma Smith, Lauren Nelson and Jocelyn McDaniels took the 3,200 relay in 10:45.21.
Smith, Hackett, Castillo and Streck were second in the 1,600 in 4:17.86.
“We knew what we had to do today,” Castillo said, “and we did. Everybody ran well.”
The girls scored in all but two events.
Other automatic state qualifiers were Alice Watkins, second, long jump, 16-2¾; and Jessi McDowell, third, discus, 101-9.
The Chisholm quartet of Ethan Carpenter, Owen Clark, Abe Redd and Malichi Hisey won the 3,200 relay in 8:50.04.
Other CHS automatic qualifiers were Gage Haley, discus, third, 113-5; and Kellen Epps, third, 400, 51.09.
Fourth- and fifth-place finishers will have a chance to earn an at-large berth into the state meet. Those will be announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association on Monday.
