For the Enid News & Eagle
HARRAH — Fairview could celebrate as a team after the No. 4 Yellowjackets defeated No. 5 Colcord, 38-22 Friday in the Class A semifinals Friday night at Harrah High School.
The victory put the Yellowjackets in the state championship game against Gore, a 48-12 winner over Hominy at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The Yellowjackets, 14-0, last reached the state finals in 1999 when they captured their last state championship.
“It is awesome,’’ said Fairview coach Robert Bernard. “The kids worked so hard … it’s a great feeling for everybody involved.’’
Everybody was involved in the victory.
Hard-nosed running back Blake Perez rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns — three and six yards each..
Quarterback Jax Bernard completed 14 of 32 passes for 180 yards, including TD strikes of 14 to Reed Martens, 11 to Isiah Burris and 38 to Austin Houk.
Martens had seven catches for 81 yards while Houk had two for 59 and Burris three for 19.
Bernard kicked a 35-yard field goal to give him four for the postseason.
Fairview intercepted three passes — Teagan Gilchrist, Perez and Micah Wheeler each had one.
Gilchrist had “several’’ tackles from his linebacker spot while linemen Kaden Pettus, Ethan Wallace and Braden Mason “dominated up front,’’ coach Bernard said.
The Yellowjackets held the Hornets on the Fairview one on Colcord’s first possession of the second half. Wheeler’s interception stopped the next drive at the five.
Colcord quarterback Gabe Winfield threw for three touchdowns but the Yellowjackets were able to corral him for the most part.
Winfield’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Treydon Harmon gave the Hornets an early 7-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first period.
Fairview scored 17 unanswered points on Perez’s three-yard run, Bernard’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Martens and Barnard’s 35-yard field goal.
Winfield connected with Harmon on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 50 seconds left to cut the lead to 17-14, but Fairview drove 66 yards to score on the 11-yard Bernard to Burris pass to make it 24-14 on the last play of the half.
After the two goal line stands, the Yellowjackets went 80 yards on five plays to score on a 38-yard screen pass from Bernard to Houk with 1:04 left in the third period.
Fairview stopped Colcord on the Yellowjacket 18 the next series and got the ball back on the next series when they held on fourth down at the Hornet 28.
Perez ran the ball four straight times, scoring the last touchdown on a six-yard run with 5:06 left.
Perez had 30 or more carries for the third straight week.
“Blake did a great job,’’ said coach Bernard. “It says a lot when you have that many carries. He is our workhorse.’’
Coach Bernard said Jax Bernard did a good job spreading out the receivers.
“We don’t like to depend on one guy,’’ he said. “It makes it tough to cover when you have that many guys involved.’’
Coach Bernard said he was proud of how Fairview came back after allowing a touchdown on the first series.
“The mental and the physical toughness of our kids is paying off,’’ he said.
Bernard has watched a little bit of film on Gore.
“They’re tough, physical kids,’’ he said. “They have a quarterback who throws it well. It’s going to be tough, but the kids are ready to go.’’
