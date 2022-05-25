The NJCAA Division II Junior College Baseball World Series will descend upon Enid once again this weekend, but this time, the field has a different flavor to it.
The top seed is Pearl River after winning the Gulf District title, defeating reigning national champions, LSU-Eunice in the championship game.
It will mark the third time the Wildcats have made the tournament and the first since 2019. Pearl River is 40-10 on the season. The Wildcats come into the tournament on a six-game winning streak. They can relax while awaiting their opponent on Sunday at 1 p.m., that will be either Florida State-Jacksonville or Phoenix College.
Pearl River has hit the sixth most home runs in Division II with 76.
The second overall seed is Madison College the Midwest District champions come to Enid at 45-9. The WolfPack will be in the tournament for the fourth year in a row and the 11th time in program history. Madison defeated McHenry County College to capture the Midwest District title 7-4.
The WolfPack will play on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. against the winner of Mercer and Murray State that game is 4 p.m. Saturday.
Madison has a 3.19 team ERA and leads Division II in shutouts with 10 this season.
The third overall seed is Heartland out of Illinois. The Central District champions come to Enid with a record of 48-8. The Hawks went a perfect 32-0 in the MWAC and roll into Enid on an 18-game winning streak.
This will be the fourth time the Hawks have made the trip to Enid and the first since 2013.
Heartland opens the tournament on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against the sixth seed Kirkwood. Heartland leads the nation in doubles, runs, RBI, extra base hits and batting average against.
The fourth seed is Maryland’s Frederick Community College. The Mid-Atlantic District champions have a 4-5 record and defeated CCBC-Catonsville to capture the district crown.
The Cougars are making their fourth trip to Enid and second in a row. Like Heartland, Frederick is on an 18-game winning streak. The Cougars were 22-4 in conference play. They rank 18th in Division II with 55 homers this season and have a 3.61 ERA, the third-lowest in Division II. The Cougars begin their tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the fifth seed, Lansing.
Lansing is in the tournament for the first time since 2017 after winning the Great Lakes District. The Stars were 43-9 this season and come to Enid on a one game win streak after going 27-1 in conference play. The Stars have stolen 167 bases this season, sixth in Division II. The Stars play their first game Saturday at 1 p.m. against the fourth seed, Frederick.
Kirkwood is the sixth seed and returns to Enid for the second year in a row. The Eagles captured the North Plains crown after a 43-16 season, defeating Bismarck State twice in a row to win the tournament.
After a 22-11 conference slate, the Eagles are on a three-game winning streak. Kirkwood is second in Division II with 556 runs and leads the nation in long balls with 116. The Eagles are also third in walks and total bases. Kirkwood opens on Saturday at 7:15 against the third seed, Heartland.
The seventh seed is Murray State, winners of the Plains District after defeating NOC Enid in the finals.
Murray State comes in at 35-24, on a three-game winning streak after defeating NOC twice and Arkansas-Rich Mountain prior. The Aggies are the only former champions in the field since the tournament moved to Enid, winning in 2013. This is the third visit for Murray State and the first since 2017.
The Aggies are in the top five in Division II in most offensive categories. Their 355 walks are second most in the nation. Murray State begins their run on Saturday at 4 p.m. against tenth seed Mercer County.
The eighth seed is the newcomer to Enid, Florida State-Jacksonville. The winners of the South Atlantic District have reached the World Series for the first time, with a 30-19 record after defeating Catawba Valley in the district championship. The BlueWave come in on a one-game win streak after losing to Catawba Valley in the first championship game of the double-elimination tournament. FSU-Jacksonville is eighth in the nation in sacrifice flies.
The BlueWave faces ninth seed Phoenix on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Phoenix is back in Enid for the second year in a row after winning the West District. The Bears were the first team to punch their ticket after defeating Chandler-Gilbert twice in the finals and come in on a four-game winning streak and 34-24 overall. The Bears are fast and rank seventh in Division II with 24 triples. Phoenix will face FSU-Jacksonville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The tenth seed is Mercer County, winners of the East District. Mercer comes to Enid for the fourth time and first time since losing to Kankakee in the 2017 finals. The Vikings are on a three-game win streak and come into the tournament at 34-18 overall.
Mercer County is second in Division II with 32 triples. The Vikings begin the tournament on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Murray State.
Friday is the practice day for all teams from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. followed by coaches meetings and the Police vs. Firemen softball game at 8 p.m.. The game is free and hot dogs will be available. The winning team will get a donation to the charity of their choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.