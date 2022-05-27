The 2022 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series officially began with practice day on Friday, the first chance for teams to see David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Phoenix College, the first team to practice, didn’t get in until 11 p.m. Thursday. The Bears practiced bright and early at 8 a.m.
Florida State-Jacksonville is making the team’s first appearance in the World Series. The Mid-Atlantic District champs come to Enid with a record of 30-19.
The BlueWave were the second team to practice on Friday.
“It’s special to be here,” said FSCJ coach Brad Frick. “Anytime you can get out of Florida and enjoy some different towns and experience it’s good. So far in the day we have been here it’s been a good experience.”
Lansing’s RBI leader is second-year freshman Hunter Lay. After the World Series, Lay will begin summer ball in Illinois with hopes of earning a scholarship to a four-year school.
“I’m super excited to be here,” Lay said. “It was getting a little hot in Michigan too but we are excited to play in the weather here.”
At 43-9, Lansing, the Great Lakes District champs have the third fewest losses of any team in the field.
“We have been planning for this for a long time,” said Lansing coach Steven Cutter. “Enid has been a great host already but just being here and being part of the environment has been incredible.”
Cutter knows how special these moments can be.
“The most important thing is to just cherish the moment. Life is full of a lot of moments and often we are so busy we miss them. We teach the kids to take a breath, look around and enjoy it.”
Frederick Community College traveled almost 20 hours to get to Enid. At 42-5, Frederick has the fewest losses of any team in the tournament.
The Cougars are game for the challenge of working to become champions.
“It’s a long ride on a bus but it’s always one of the most rewarding rides you can make,” said Frederick coach Rodney Bennett. “As a baseball coach or player these rides never get old. Our guys are ready and excited for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Murray State is returning to the scene of its recent Plains District championship, weeks after defeating NOC-Enid twice in two days to clinch a spot.
Kirkwood is in Enid again after winning the North Plains District.
“We are excited to be back,” said coach Todd Rima. “Any time you can be one of the last 10 at the end of the year you are excited to have a chance to compete against the best in the country. There is a great field here and we are excited to be part of it.”
It will be the final time Chase Moseley suits up for Kirkwood. Moseley is committed to play at Iowa after this season, going back to the highest level of college baseball after transferring to Kirkwood.
Heartland had a scare, a handful of bats the team uses were not on the approved bats list, yet passed all the testing. Those bats are legal to use, a clerical error left the bats off the list, but it was corrected soon after.
Second seed Madison can relax after practicing last on Friday. The WolfPack will not play until Sunday night. Both they and top seed Pearl River received byes. The WolfPack will practice tomorrow, but not at David Allen.
“I don’t know if it matters, you have to play well when the game starts, no matter what time,” said coach Mike Davenport about the 48-hour wait for the WolfPack. “We will probably relax at the hotel tomorrow. I’m sure we will bring the guys here to watch our side of the bracket.”
Saturday 10 a.m.: No. 8 Florida State-Jacksonville vs. 9. Phoenix College; Saturday 1 p.m: No. 4 Frederick vs. 5. Lansing; Saturday 4 p.m.: No. 7 Murray State vs. 10. Mercer County, Saturday; 7:15 p.m.: No. 3 Heartland vs. 6. Kirkwood.
