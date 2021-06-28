The Basketball League’s 2021 playoff schedule has been released and the No. 1 seeded Enid Outlaws will play the No. 4 seeded Omaha’s Finest in the first round starting on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. in Omaha.
Game two will be held in Enid at the Stride Bank Center on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. Should the series go to game three, it'll be held the following day on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid and Omaha met five times during the regular season (three times in Enid and twice in Omaha) and the Outlaws won all five. They didn’t have it easy in those games, though, Omaha lost by an average of eight points through the first four games before getting blown out 143-113 in the final meeting.
Omaha needed a late season push just to make it to the playoffs, including a 116-115 win over then-No. 1 Houston on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Houston was on a 19-game winning streak heading into that game, but ended up settling for the No. 2 seed with a 22-2 record.
Enid finished the season on a 13-game winning streak after dropping back-to-back games to the Houston Push and the Dallas Skyline in mid-May. They've been led by the second leading scorer in TBL, Chance Comanche, who's averaging 27.2 points per game 12.8 rebounds per game which also ranks second in the league.
Charlie Marquardt leads the league in 3-pointers made this season with 92 (3.8 per game) and has made an impressive 49% of his attempts this season.
Devonta Patterson leads Omaha in scoring (24.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.4 points per game) on an offense that averages 123.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in TBL. The Outlaws are third, averaging 124.3 points per game.
Tickets are on sale for both games at the Stride Bank Center, with prices starting at $10. You can get them at the ticket office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center, by calling the box office at (580) 616-6091 or online at StrideBankCenter.com.
There will be a pre-game party on the plaza outside of the Stride Bank Center starting at 5 p.m. according to a release from the Enid Outlaws. Food and beer will be available for purchase, along with yard games and live music.
