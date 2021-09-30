The 2022 season of The Basketball League will see the introduction of 17 new teams including a new in-state rival for the defending-champion Outlaws, the Potawatomi Fire.
The TBL officially introduced the league’s newest team in press conference Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Shawnee. The team is owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and games will be hosted at the FireLake Arena.
The Outlaws were the first team from Oklahoma to join the TBL last season, and won the title with a record-breaking 30-3 overall mark.
David Qualls, the manager of the FireLake Arena said the Outlaws’ success played a role in the decision to join the league.
“We are thrilled to be bringing professional basketball to our community,” he said in a statement. “After witnessing the amazing crowd at the Enid Outlaws TBL championship game, we fully understand the league’s vision for impacting community, and knowing the love of basketball in central Oklahoma, the decision to invest was easy.”
The league was originally founded as North America Premier Basketball in 2018 with eight teams fielded 28 teams this past season, but has announced the addition of 17 new teams that will join them in 2022.
Among them, are the Beaumont Panthers, of Beaumont Texas, who will be owned by former NBA champion and Thunder player Kendrick Perkins.
If all the teams from last season return, the TBL will be heading into the 2022 season with 45 teams from 20 different states across the country. Nine teams have left the league and not rejoined over the last four seasons.
