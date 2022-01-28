Enid’s swimmers have been assigned to the Western Regional Feb. 5 at the Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center (2901 Marilyn Williams Drive).
The Plainsmen and the Pacers will be joined by Choctaw, Deer Creek Edmond, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Midwest City, Mustang, Moore, Norman, Norman North, Piedmont, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Putnam City West, Southmoore, Westmoore and Yukon.
It’s the first time in coach Lyndsay Watts’ seven-year tenure at EHS, her swimmers have been sent West.
“It’s going to be very different for us,’’ Watts said. “These are the kids that we have been swimming against all year so it’s pretty exciting for us. The competition will be phenomenal.’’
Watts said her team was split 50-50 whether they prefer to swim at Edmond or Jenks (site of Eastern regionals)
The 24 best times swum at the regional meets (East and West) will advance to the state meet Feb. 17-19 at Edmond.
Unlike past year, it will be a one day meet with timed finals.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be going to the 5A meet on Feb. 4 where it will be joined by Ada, Altus, Byng, Bethany, McGuinness, Carl Albert, Chickasha, Del City, Duncan, Elgin, Guymon, Harding Charter Prep, Heritage Hall, Newcastle, Oklahoma Christian School and Plainview.
Tickets will be sold online only. No tickets will be available at the gate. Ticket limitations for each regional will be set at the capacity of the site. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. They can be purchased by going to OSSAA.com.
