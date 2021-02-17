Enid’s swimmers are looking at weather reports as much as psych sheets as they prepare for the state championships Friday and Saturday at Jenks High School.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the meet was still on, with the boys going at 10 a.m. Friday (prelims) and Saturday (championship and consolation finals) and the girls at 4 p.m. Friday (prelims) and Saturday (championship and consolation finals). The top eight qualifiers Friday advance to the championship finals. The next eight advance to the consolation finals.
“It’s all dependent on the weather,’’ said EHS coach Lyndsay Watts. “If anyone can’t get there, it will be postponed a week. I hope it warms up faster than anticipated. There are a lot of schools out there without access to pools right now.’’
The Pacers and Plainsmen were without a pool on Monday when the Denny Price Family YMCA was closed. Watts had a voluntary practice scheduled for Tuesday.
“You want to get in and get a feel for the water and loosen up,’’ Watts said. “That’s something you can only do in the pool. You can’t get it on dry land. If we’re not able to, that’s fine, too. This week is a taper. You are fine-tuning everything. If you can’t do it, it’s not the end of the world.’’
The Plainsmen — for the first time since regional qualifying was initiated a few years ago — have qualified at least one entrant in every event. The EHS boys had only one individual qualifier (Luke Denney) last year.
The Pacers’ Elsa Stewart has qualified in both the 50 free and 100 free and is teaming with Jordan Pierce, Daniella Sanchez and Gabby Mendoza-Lara in both the 200 and 400 free relays.
“It’s huge for the boys to have qualified in every event,’’ Watts said. “We have been blessed to have two transfers (Kade Couchman and Dane Griffin).’’
Couchman, a Chisholm transfer, broke Matt Berry’s 30-year school record in the 50 free with a 21.83 at regionals. He is the No. 4 seed in that event. He is the No. 6 seed in the 100 butterfly (54.93).
Couchman, a junior, has swam competitively just over two years.
“He’s gone from being a novice and playing with friends in the pool to being a potential Division I swimmer,’’ Watts said. “Nothing about him has surprised me. He is in the gym as much or more than any kid we have. He is in the pool as much or more than any kid we have. He works just as hard, if not harder, than any kid on the team. What he has accomplished is not by chance. It was fun to watch him break the record last week. He’s going to go after it again.’’
Denney is seeded No. 14 in the 50 free (23.37) and No. 17 in the 100 free (52.35).
Other individuals competing (and their seeds) are Mantz, 200 free, 15th, 1:59.10; Stewart, 21st, 500 free, 5:31.26); Luke Rogers, 19th, 100 back, 1:04.09; Estrada, 17th, 100 breast, 1:08.53 and Weston Johnson, 21st, 100 breast, 1:10.11. The 200 free relay of Rogers, Estrada, Stewart and Brian Higbee are seeded 14th (1:53.47)
“The kids who will be swimming their first state meet have swam big meets with ACE,’’ Watts said. “State (high school) is just a different big meet. They will handle the pressure of a big meet just fine.’’
Stewart, a sophomore, will be swimming in her second state meet. She is seeded 22nd in the 50 free (26.92) and 20th in the 100 free. Stewart, Pierce, Sanchez and Mendoza-Lara are seeded 10th in the 200 free relay (1:51.47) and 15th in the 400 (4:10.97).
Stewart and Sanchez were part of a 200 and 400 free relay, which were both ninth at state last year.
“Elsa has been a great motivator for the other girls,’’ Watts said. “When they are nervous, Elsa can get in touch with them. She tells them she is nervous too, but ‘we can do this’ ... she leads other people to be great as well ... things like that will make her a great employee or employer. She understands what she can get out of swimming.’’
Watts’ goals are to reach the finals in every event entered or have their fastest time of the season.
“The kids like the pool at Jenks,’’ she said.
