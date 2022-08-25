The last week of local softball action has seen a lot of big performances by players including a few six RBI games, shutouts and another no-hitter.
On Saturday, Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Haven Swart threw a three-inning no-hitter as the Lady Broncs defeated Agra 17-0.
Swart threw 42 pitches and allowed two baserunners on walks while striking out three batters and allowing no hits.
Sensational shutouts
While Swart’s no-hitter was the only one this week, there were a handful of shutouts thrown.
Enid’s Camryn Patterson led the Pacers to a 12-0 win over Putnam City West on Tuesday, allowing no runs and just three hits and striking out seven batters.
Last Friday, Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw threw a five-inning shutout in the Chiefs’ 8-0 win over Fairview.
Shaw struck out seven batters while allowing seven hits in the win.
On Saturday, Chisholm’s Joley Harris threw four innings in a win over Watonga. Harris didn’t allow a run and allowed just two hits while striking out nine batters.
Kingfisher defeated John Marshall 12-0 on Monday behind Natalie Dick’s three-inning outing. Dick allowed two hits and no runs while striking out six batters.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Karis Stewart was a hit away from a no-hitter, allowing one hit over four innings in a 12-0 win over Okeene on Monday. She allowed no hits and struck out four.
Stewart’s teammate, Taryn Smith, followed up Stewart’s performance with a three-inning shutout of OBA on Tuesday. She allowed one hit and struck out six.
Covington-Douglas’ Taleah Gregg led C-D to a 12-0 win over Drummond on Tuesday. She threw three innings and only allowed two hits.
Hitting highspots
Enid’s Kate Bezdicek went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double on Aug. 18 in a 6-3 win over Alva.
Last Friday, Pond Creek-Hunter’s Paityn Zahorsky went 3-for-3 with five RBI, a double and a home run and a stolen base.
In a 14-6 win over Waynoka on Friday, Drummond’s Jenna Donaldson went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
In an 8-0 win on Friday over Fairview, Waukomis’ Torie Rhoades went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
In Kremlin-Hillsdale’s 9-0 win over Covington-Douglas on Saturday, Morgan Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Her teammate, Brenli Baker, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double.
Earlier that day in Kremlin-Hillsdale’s 17-0 win over Agra, Ty Neal went 3-for-3 with four RBI and a double.
On Monday, Waukomis’ Cambrie Gilliland went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a homer and three RBI in an 8-7 win over Chisholm.
In Pond Creek-Hunter’s 38-13 win over Cimarron, Zahorsky went 3-for-4 with five runs scored, six RBI and three triples. Her teammate, Jenna Davis, went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, a triple and five RBI.
In Enid’s 8-3 district win over Bixby on Monday, Haley Hibbets went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Bezdicek went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a double.
In Tuesday’s 10-1 win over Ringwood, Chisholm’s Harris went 3-for-4, with three RBI, a double and a triple.
