PONCA CITY — Taye Sullivan scored a season-high 27 points as the Enid Plainsmen blitzed arch-rival Ponca City, 61-47 Tuesday on the Wildcats' home floor.
The Plainsmen were consistent throughout the game with quarter leads of 16-14, 32-25 and 44-34. They closed out the game with a 17-13 fourth quarter spurt.
"That was our most consistent game of the season,'' said EHS coach Curtis Foster. "We did some good things. We stayed consistent throughout the game and that made a big difference.''
Sullivan had 18 of his 27 points in the first half as the Plainsmen offense was hitting on all cylinders.
"Landry (Harris) found him (Sullivan) a few times in transition,'' Foster said. "He knocked down some threes and was shooting the ball really well. We found him a few times when he got open. We rotated the ball and knocked it down.''
Harris was the other Plainsman in double figures with 14 points.
"He made some free throws down the stretch that helps us open up the lead,'' Foster said. "He shot the ball well.''
Foster was especially pleased with the Plainsmen's defensive effort.
"The defensive intensity was there early,'' he said. "We made several steals and we were able to capitalize on it. We missed two or three shots or it could have been even bigger, but we pressured the ball really well.''
The Wildcats were not able to make a serious run at the Plainsmen, now 4-5
"Every time they tried to make a run, we answered it,'' Foster said. "We did a good job of answering every time they tried to make a run. We did some things pretty good.''
The Plainsmen were playing their fourth game in five days. They have games at Yukon Thursday and at home with Choctaw Friday.
"It was a total team win,'' Foster said. "We had some kids step in and get rebounds and take charges. We are beginning to develop continuity.'
PONCA CITY 67, PACERS 29
Carlie Badley (14) and Ashlynn Fincher (17) combined for 31 points to lead the Ponca City girls to a 67-29 win over the Pacers.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and didn't look back in handing the EHS girls their 11th loss in 12 tries. Ponca City led 42-13 at halftime and 60-19 after three periods.
"We played hard,'' said Enid coach Nina Gregory. "I will give the kids credit for that. All the kids played hard. We just couldn't get the ball to go inside the hoop today.''
EHS was led in scoring by freshmen Jasia Malolo with 9 points and Maryangel Jibbwa with 8.
Gregory said the Pacers were tired after playing their fourth game in a five-day period. They have games at Yukon on Thursday and a home battle with Choctaw Friday.
"That's six games in eight days,'' she said. "That makes for a long week for sure.''
Gregory was pleased with Enid's defense in the second half. Ponca City scored 18 points in the third period, but only seven in the final quarter.
"We played defense a lot better in the first half than we did in the second half,'' Gregory said.
