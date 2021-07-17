The Plainsmen pitching staff struggled to throw strikes again on Friday, July 16, 2021, allowing the SW Shockers Red to take the lead early and run away with a 9-0 win in Enid’s second game of the Connie Mack State Tournament.
Enid falls to 0-2 in the tournament after falling to the Oklahoma Drillers 18u on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Plainsmen walked seven batters in the game including the first two of the day, to set up a three-run first inning for the Shockers.
The Plainsmen walked seven batters in the game, and allowed nine runs despite giving up just three hits. They also had five errors, although eight of the Shockers nine runs were earned.
The loss comes eight days after the team played what Enid head coach Brad Gore said may have been the best game the team had played all summer.
On Friday, Gore didn’t hold back his frustration with the team’s performance.
“That’s probably our worst performance of the year as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Gore said that, after losing Blake Priest, Maddux Mayberry, Tyler Holland, Zach McEachern and Jake McCool to graduation following the spring season.
The Shockers scored three more runs in the third and fourth inning to win the game on a run-rule in five innings. Shockers’ pitcher Colby Flood pitched all five innings and had eight strikeouts and zero walks. He threw 56 pitches including “40 or 41” strikes, according to Gore.
Gore credited Flood for his team’s troubles at the plate. The Plainsmen already played the Shockers once this summer, a 2-1 win in the Connie Mack Qualifier on June 18, 2021.
“When you’re playing these (high) caliber teams and the pitchers are scared to throw strikes and won’t throw it over the plate, and then you make four or five errors along with that … I just don’t think our guys were very focused today, didn’t really have much desire to play. It was really, really disappointing to watch today,” he said.
Seth Carlson had the lone hit for the Plainsmen as the lead-off hitter in the fourth inning. Flood was also one-for-one at the plate with an RBI and scored three of his team’s runs. Jay Groetelaers was one of two with four RBIs including a two-RBI double on a line-drive to centerfield in the fourth inning.
“I just felt like our guys kind of threw it in today,” Gore said. “Once we got down, we didn’t really compete too hard and our pitchers didn’t pound the zone.”
The Plainsmen used sophomore Bennett Percival and junior Bill Kennedy on the mound on Friday. Seth Carlson is expected to start on Saturday, July 17, 2021 against Bartlesville at noon at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
With two losses, the Plainsmen’s best hope is to make it to the fifth-place game on Sunday at 12:30. Gore said he’d like to see his team come out on Saturday and play with “a little bit of pride” to close out the tournament.
“The positive is we don’t have to wait a week to come back and play again,” he said. “We get to come back tomorrow and see what we can do and see what we’re made of the next two games; if we’re just to throw in the towel and just call it a summer, or if we want to come out and compete a little bit.”
