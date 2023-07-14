Enid News & Eagle
The Topeka Stogies 18-Under scored the winning run on a passed ball in the top of the seventh in beating the Enid Plainsmen, 2-1, at the Big Fire Central Classic Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday.
The Plainsmen showed rust from a 12-day layoff (including the OSSAA dead period from July 1-10), collecting only five hits while walking seven.
“It (rust) kind of showed today,” said Enid assistant coach Tanner Black, who was coaching the team in place of head coach Brad Gore. “The guys had trouble throwing strikes and hitting. That one period off is big time for the offense. The guys have to put work in themselves and it shows if you’re not working on your own.”
The Stogies got the winning run on the strength of a walk, two stolen bases and a passed ball.
“That’s a tough way to lose,” Black said. “We just have to throw strikes. The other team did a good job throwing strikes. They were throwing the ball in the outside part of the plate and got ahead in counts. We’ve got to do a better job of that, but I think our guys will.”
Starting pitcher Whaetley Chaloupek, who was on a pitch count, allowed only one hit over three innings while striking out two and walking three. Zarek Slater allowed a run over one and two-third innings with a walk.
Ethan Hill allowed only two hits over two and two-third innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
“Whaetley did a good job,” Black said. “He probably would have gone longer if he wasn’t going to pitch in the High Plains Tournament Monday.”
The Stogies scored in the fourth on a walk, a stolen base, a ground out and a double steal of home.
Enid scored its lone run in the fifth. Chaloupek doubled and went to third on a bunt single by Karter Simon. Chaloupek was thrown out trying to steal home on a double steal.
Aidan Robinson sacrificed Simon to third. Israel Gonzales singled in Simon. Enid left runners on in the sixth and seventh. Stogies pitchers struck out six. Keon Young and Dax Goeke had Enid’s other hits.
“We’re trying our hardest to win,” Black said. “We still don’t have all of our arms. Our young guys have to step up. It’s good for them to get this kind of experience, but they need to step to the plate when it matters.”
Gonzales will be on the mound when the Plainsmen face Murders Row 18-Under at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
