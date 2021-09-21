ENID, Okla. — Stillwater career strikeout leader Mackenzi Swick threw a four-hitter and struck out six as the District 6A-3 co-leader Lady Pioneers (18-9 overall and 10-1 in district) run-ruled Enid (9-15, 3-10) 10-0 Monday at Pacer Field.
Swick got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second as Stillwater run-ruled Enid for the second time this season.
“That’s a state tournament team that we played against,’’ said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “We haven’t seen a pitcher like that in a long time. She is the best pitcher in Stillwater program history. Katelyn Bezdicek squared up a ball to right field (for a double in second). We needed a few more like that.’’
Bezdicek’s double put Enid in a position to take the lead early. Jada Stovall followed with a single and both runners advanced a base on a sacrifice by Chloe Robinson. Saherena Williams was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Swick struck out Jeslynn Stuber and got Kinzley Lebeda to pop up to catcher Sidney McLaughlin to end the threat.
Tiara Henry reached third in the third after singling, stealing second and advancing to third on an error, but was stranded there after Camryn Patterson and Bezdicek struck out.
“I’ve been talking to the girls all year that when you get runners in scoring position, you need to bear down and get those runners across because you won’t have opportunities every inning,’’ Jensen said. “She (Swick) is not a pitcher who is going to walk a lot of batters. We need to step up and find those holes or get the ball in the gap.
“That’s a positive to get out of those situations without any runs,’’ said Stillwater coach Karrie Linsenmeyer. “That speaks volumes there. She (Swick) has a lot of experience. She bears down mentally, hits her spots well and has a great changeup to go to.’’
Enid starter Mady Withey held Stillwater scoreless until the third when the Lady Pioneers scored three times with Lyric Perry having an RBI single and Melissa Glasgow an RBI double.
Kayla Linsenmeyer scored on a McLaughlin sac fly in the fourth. Stillwater exploded for six runs in the fifth to go up by 10 with Kaylee Linsenmeyer having a two-RBI double and Perry a two-RBI triple.
“I thought Mady did a good job spinning the ball up there,’’ Jensen said. “We had some mental mistakes on defense in the third that didn’t help her out.’’
Coach Linsenmeyer said the Lady Pioneers started to get their timing after the first time around the batting order. Cash Herber scored twice for Stillwater. Perry, Swick, Linsenmeyer and Camryn Westbrook all had two hits.
“It was a matter of us getting our timing down,’’ she said, “and connecting at the right time. At first, I was thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ but we (bore) down and took care of business.’’
Jensen said Bezdicek did make a great catch on McLaughlin’s sharply hit sac fly to left.
“She can play anywhere on the field,’’ Jensen said.
The Pacers have a chance to pass last year’s nine wins when they host 5A El Reno at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pacer Field.
“We just need to put this one behind us,’’ Jensen said. “We need to jump on El Reno early. We’re going to keep pushing hard to get as many wins as we can and hopefully we’re playing our best softball in time for the playoffs.’’
Stillwater will host co-op Tulsa Memorial-Tulsa Washington in a 5 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
