Enid softball coach Chris Jensen could fantasize a little bit after a 7-3 District 6A-3 loss to rival Stillwater Monday at Pacer Field.
What if a line shot by Kinzley Lebeda in the top of the seventh with runners on second and third had been fair? What if Stillwater right fielder Kylis Turner had not run down a line drive by Kate Bezdicek, the next batter?
What if a shot down the third base line by Camryn Westbrook, which would ignite a three-run fourth, had been called foul?
“My shortstop (Mady Withey) had a difference of opinion with the umpire there," Jensen said. “He said the ball was foul but her body was fair. I told him it’s where the ball is. If Kate’s ball gets in the hole … who knows. Kinzley’s ball was a game of inches …
“I have to give it to my girls today.They had a real tough loss against Alva Friday where they were no-hit and shut out on their home field. We had a meeting where we talked about our approach at the plate and I felt we responded well.’’
Stillwater, 16-7 overall and 7-3 in district, had run-ruled Enid 12-2 last month behind freshman ace Audrina Herber, who struck out 11. She allowed six hits and struck out eight Monday. Jensen felt that was a moral victory since Herber had been striking out 15 to 18 in district play.
“We had a good approach today," he said. “We hit some balls hard. You have to give them (Stillwater) credit. She (Herber) kept us off balance, but we went toe-to-toe with her with some extended at-bats."
The Lady Pioneers had 13 hits, scoring two in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. Maggie Glasgow was four-for-four with two runs scored and two RBI. Kaylee Linsenmeyer was two-for-four with two runs scored and an RBI. Alexis Elnes-Merriott was two-for-four with a double and an RBI. Westbrook was two-for-four with a run scored.
Enid’s Camryn Patterson went the distance. She walked only one and struck out one. Her teammates played errorless defense behind her.
“You look down their lineup and you don’t have a lot of holes," Jensen said. “Camryn was going toe-to-toe with them. She jammed four batters on high fastballs, but they were strong enough to push it into the outfield."
Patterson helped her own cause in the first when she doubled and scored after a sacrifice by Lebeda and a single by Chloe Robinson. Withey made it 6-3 in the fourth when she singled in Bezdicek, who opened the inning with a double and Robinson, who had walked. Herber struck out Kyra Criss and Saherena Williams to end the threat with Haley Hibbets on third and Withey on first.
The Pacers, with one out, had rallied a bit in the seventh when Williams walked and Patterson had her second hit of the game, but Herber and the Pioneer defense was able to get out of trouble.
“We would not be scared to see that team (Stillwater) in the postseason," Jensen said. “We know we can play with them."
The Pacers dropped to 9-13 overall and 3-7 in district. They will go to winless Tulsa Memorial-Tulsa Washington for a doubleheader Tuesday.
“That’s a winnable district game," said Jensen. “We go to the Putnam City Tournament this week and hopefully we can get five wins and go over .500."
