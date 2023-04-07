STILLWATER — Enid’s boys had a frustrating day in a 1-0 loss to arch-rival Stillwater in District 6A-3 soccer action Friday.
The Pioneers’ lone goal came off an Enid player in the second half. The Plainsmen had the ball near their goal. The ball went off a Enid player and into the backlist.
Senior midfielder Pablo Vagas was injured and did not return. Sebastian Casillas saw limited action.
The Plainsmen were already down two starters in Raymond Gonzalez and Oswaldo Herrera.
“We just can’t break through,’’ said Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “Give credit where credit is due. Stillwater played well. It’s just tough to go down like this. We still competed hard. I’m proud of our defense.’’
The Plainsmen had a few good opportunities, Cabada said.
“The goalkeeper made an amazing save,’’ he said. “We just have to figure out offensively how to break through.’’
The loss dropped the Plainsmen to 6-5, overall and 1-2 in district. Both district losses have been shutouts. Stillwater is 8-2 and 3-0.
The Plainsmen will host Choctaw at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the second half of a girls-boys doubleheader.
“Our goal is to win the last four games and put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs,’’ Cabada said. “We’re going to come out fighting.’’
