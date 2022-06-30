Samuel Stewart sees an easy transition going from assistant to head swimming coach at Enid High School.
Stewart, an assistant at EHS since 2016 and the head coach for the Aquatic Club of Enid since 2012, will be succeeding longtime coach Lyndsey Watts, who was promoted to assistant athletic director last spring.
“It feels good," he said. “I feel like I’m ready for it now. I had been real busy the past few years (working three to five other jobs). If this came up before, I don’t know if I would have taken it."
Watts had long credited ACE for the upsurge in the EHS program which saw the boys finish third in the state championships with four gold medalists — Kade Couchman, 50 free and 100 butterfly; Dane Griffin, 200 free; and the 200 free relay of Couchman, Griffin, Luke Denney and Weston Stewart). They were Enid’s first state individual or relay champions since 2011.
“A lot of it overlaps," Stewart said. “There’s going to be a lot more paperwork, but as far as coaching the practices, it’s not going to be a lot different from what I’ve been doing."
Stewart had coached most of the swimmers before they got to high school with ACE.
“They know me and I know how they work," he said. “I know what I can pull out of them."
Stewart’s coaching philosophy is more than just winning and losing.
“I like to develop a relationship that would make them a better person and using that to make them a better swimmer," Stewart said. “If I can get them to be somebody who is hard-working and gets up early instead of just having to stay on top of them, I think you will get the results that you want instead of beating them over the head."
The challenge is treating multiple personalities.
“It’s tricky what works best for each person," Stewart said. “I just try to stay on top of the big picture. If someone has a goal of being a state champion, I put that expectation on myself to get them there."
He “learned a lot" from Watts, who had coached at St. Gregory’s before coming to Enid.
“She is a very different type of coach than I am," he said. “That’s a good thing. I tried to learn everything that I can from different coaches. We worked really well together."
Stewart’s brother, Asa, will remain an assistant at EHS. Watts generally handled the distance swimmers, Samuel the sprinters and Asa breaststrokers last year.
Stewart is one of 13 children and was a preacher’s kid.
“Growing up like I did shaped me as who I am," he said. “I learned hard work. It was a lot of fun. I always had people around me. It was never lonely."
Stewart was home-schooled, and got involved in swimming after younger brother Jonathan got involved with ACE. Jonathan liked it so much, Samuel decided he had to try it. Asa and Daniel would follow.
“It wasn’t that difficult being home-schooled," he said. “I interacted with all the high school kids. I was there at their practices."
While the boys will be in a rebuilding process, the girls return most of their team.
Shyann Kissinger was second in both the 200 free and 500 free (in a school record time of 5:05.71) and teamed with Kadynce Brochu, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Loza to finish second in the 200 free relay and fifth in the 400.
Coach Stewart has set a goal of finishing in the top five in the girls division.
“They watched the boys do really well last year," Stewart said. “That should help them do it this year."
Stewart, as the ACE coach, sent multiple swimmers to the Junior Nationals, Senior Nationals, the U.S. Open and the Olympic trials. He still competes himself. He will be the head coach of Team Oklahoma for the 14-under zone championships in Elkhart, Ind., Aug. 4-7.
“Swimming has impacted my life immensely," Stewart said. “It taught me hard work, dedication and perseverance. Coaching has definitely changed my personality. It has made me a little more assertive and has taught me to work with kids, which helps me now that I have kids of my own."
Stewart and his wife Kate have three children — Hannah, Elizabeth and James.
"We feel lucky to get him," said EHS athletic director Billy Tipps. "He will do really well for us."
