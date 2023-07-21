The Aquatic Club of Enid will be having a new head coach when they go to the USA Swimming State Championships which begin Friday at Jenks.
Asa Stewart will be taking over from brother Samuel, who resigned earlier this month to become the head coach for the Terre Haute (Ind.) Torpedoes Swim Club.
“It was a hard decision, but this is what is best for my family (he and his wife, four children),” said Samuel Stewart. “There are a lot of things behind it. It’s a really nice and bigger facility, a bigger team and more money.”
Stewart coached ACE for 10 years and had just finished his first year as the head coach at Enid High after assisting there for six years.
Enid assistant athletic director Lyndsey Watts said Stewart’s departure is “a definite loss for the community.”
“We’ll do what we do in athletics when this happens,” Watts said. “We pick ourselves up and move forward. This change is going be good for kids. We’re all about educating kids through athletics. These things happen and you have to move on.”
Watts said a “strong candidate” has been interviewed. The school system hopes to name the new coach by the middle of August.
Samuel Stewart had been offered a head coaching position at one of Terre Haute’s three high schools but declined it.
“I just wanted to get my feet wet and see what happens in the future,” he said. “I’m sticking with club right now. Eventually, I would like to get on at Indiana State (University).”
Indiana is one of the nation’s hotbeds for swimming. The state has approximately 40,000 registered club swimmers compared to 1,500 to 1,700 for Oklahoma.
“It’s just a little bit bigger than Oklahoma,” Stewart said.
The Torpedoes once had as many as 250 members but are down to 75.
“It’s my job to get it back to where it used to be or better,” Stewart said. “I have a lot of pieces to work with. I just have to put it together.”
The Pacers and Plainsmen swept the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference titles under Stewart this past winter.
Shyann Kissinger won the girls 500 freestyle and signed with San Jose State. Cody Higbee signed with Southern Virginia University.
“I’m going to miss it here,” Stewart said. “All of my family are here. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”
Asa Stewart will be the interim coach at ACE while a formal search is going on.
“I have some big shoes to fill for sure,” said Asa Stewart, who has been coaching for eight years. “It’s nice, but it’s not necessarily the career path I’m going to follow long term.”
Asa, 22, is interested in being a filmmaker. He said he will coach anywhere from three to four more years and “then go from there.”
Samuel Stewart prepared his brother well for the head job.
“It’s hard to narrow down all the stuff he taught me,” Asa said. “I learned how to have a good mindset to get kids prepared for the day of the meet. I’m just super happy for him.”
Asa is still a competitive swimmer.
“I have found I can coach better if I have tried it in my own training routine,” he said.
He said his youth is a plus in coaching.
Four ACE swimmers will go to state — Katie Hollenbeck, William Holder, Ethan Oller and Jackson Oller.
“We will have some good swims,” said Asa Stewart. “I’m not sure about how many we will place. There’s a lot of swimmers there but I think we will have a chance for some club records.”
