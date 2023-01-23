ENID, Okla. — Samuel Stewart is continuing the legacy of Enid dominating the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference swimming championships.
The Pacers and Plainsmen swept the titles at Edmond’s Mitch Park Friday — giving the Pacers eight straight crowns and the Plainsmen four. Stewart started as an assistant in 2016 when the girls began their streak.
“It’s pretty nice,’’ Stewart said. “It gives us a good tuneup before regionals (Feb. 3 at Jenks). We have always stressed to think about winning over times. It puts a different focus for the kids and it makes everybody better. I’m very happy where I’m at now.’’
The girls, despite being without their best swimmer (Shyann Kissinger, who was on a recruiting trip to Cal State Bakersfield) won the title by 75 points over Ponca City (394-319). The boys had a 55-point margin for the runner-up Wildcats (465-410).
The girls margin would have been bigger if they hadn’t been disqualified after winning the 400 free relay.
The Pacers had only two individual champions — Loren Simpson, 100 free, 1:03.57 and KaDynce Brochu, 500 free, 5:58.46, but had more depth with six seconds and two thirds.
“The other girls stepped up big,’’ Stewart said. “Loren has been coming on fast the last few meets.’’
Brochu won her race by more than seven seconds. Stewart said she wasn’t pleased with her time but wasn’t pushed.
“When you’re that far ahead you can kind of lose your focus,’’ he said. “She is going to have a lot faster time at regionals.’’
The Plainsmen had three champions — Taylor Higbee, 500 free, 5:36.09; Luke Rogers, 100 back, 1:01.70 and the 200 medley relay of Rogers, Taylor Higbee, Hudson Plummer and Cody Higbee.
Depth was a key for the boys, too, with nine seconds and three thirds.
Thomas Kissinger dropped seven seconds in being the 500 runner-up in 6:01.31.
“I think both Taylor and Thomas will qualify for state,’’ Stewart said.
Rogers has steadily brought down his time in the 100 back. He is three seconds ahead of where he was a year ago at this time. Higbee dropped four seconds off his time in the 100 butterfly where he was third in 1:01.34.
Stewart said the 200 medley lineup should be different at regionals. He plans to put his four best swimmers on the 200 medley and free relays — Rogers, Taylor Higbee, Weston Stewart and Carson Nault. Rogers will do the back, Higbee the breaststroke, Stewart the butterfly and Nault in the free.
Weston Stewart was second in both the 100 free and 200 free.
“He was neck to neck with the kid that beat him in the 100,’’ said coach Stewart. “That kid (Braden Stewart) was shaved and had tapered. Weston had lifted weights the day before. Ponca City was a little more rested than we were.’’
