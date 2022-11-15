November brings out the best in Enid High’s distance ace swimmer Weston Stewart.
Stewart broke his own pool (Denny Price Family YMCA) record in the 500-meter free with a 5:00.21 as part of a successful night for the Plainsmen and Pacers, who swept Yukon and Putnam City West.
Stewart’s previous record was a 5:02.40 set last Nov. 19. He virtually did it on his own, winning his heat by 1:05.
“I always keep a sound in my head to keep pace,’’ he said. “It’s motivation. I’ve had a lot of practice in the 500. I have swam it a lot and I’ve had a steady improvement over time.’’
Stewart has gone faster this season, but said the time “was pretty good for a home meet.’’ He eventually wants to get down to a 4:45.
Stewart won the 50 free in 23.68, going under his seed time of 23.92.
“He did really good,’’ said EHS coach Samuel Stewart.
The Pacers won all 11 events — eight individual and the three relays.
“I was really happy with how we did,’’ said coach Stewart. “Winning every event is always our goal. We want defend our home territory and not let any other team win any event. The girls winning every event was the big thing for us.’’
Stewart teamed with Carson Nault, Kal-El Hooper and Cody Higbee to take the 400 relay in 3:54.53.
Freshman Lyla Brown went under 1:20 for the first time this season in winning the girls’ 100-meter breaststroke.
“One of my coaches gave me a tip about pacing and it was really helpful,’’ Brown said. “I was in the zone. What I do is always against the clock. A lot of it is mental stuff. You just have to prepare yourself that you’re going against yourself and the clock.’’
Brown said she was nervous before her first varsity home meet but didn’t show it, achieving her goal of going under 1:20 after a couple of 1:21s the past few meets.
Coach Stewart singled out Laylah Nguyen, who took 11 seconds off her time in the 200-meter individual with a 3:03.41. She had taken 21 seconds off the last meet.
Double winners for the Pacers were Shyann Kissinger, 100 butterfly, 1:03.28 and 500-meter free, 5:19.85; KaDynce Brochu, 200-meter free, 2:12.72 and 100-meter free, 1:17.43; and Elsa Stewart, 50-meter free, 33.52 and 100-meter free, 1:00.45. Gabby Mendoza-Lara took the 200-meter individual medley in 2:42.50.
Kissinger, Brown, Stewart and Mendoza-Lara won the 200-meter medley relay while Mendoza-Lara, Kissinger, Brochu and Stewart were first in the 200-meter free in 1:50.46. Loren Simpson, Brown, Brochu and Nguyen completed the sweep by taking the 400-meter free relay in 4:31.37.
Luke Rogers won the boys’ 100-meter backstroke in 1:04.79.
Rogers teamed with Taylor Higbee, Cody Higbee and Carson Nault to win the 200-meter medley relay.
The swimmers will be back home Thursday when they host Putnam City North and Guymon at 5:30 p.m. at the Denny Price Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.