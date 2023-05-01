STERLING — Pioneer’s baseball team’s bid for a second straight trip to the Class A state tournament fell a game short Sunday as the Mustangs dropped two games to host Sterling in the championship round of a Class A regional tournament.
The Tigers won the first game, 7-3 and the second, 17-5 after scoring 11 runs in the fifth inning.
“It happens,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “We fell apart at the end. I had felt like we were going to win the second one after the first one, but things didn’t go our way. They got a good ball club and we didn’t play as well as we needed ot. Give them credit.
“We had a really good season … a lot better year than people thought we were going to have.’’
The Mustangs — despite heavy graduation losses from a year ago — finished 31-9 and only a win short of reaching state.
“A lot of people thought we were going to have a down year,’’ Riesen said. “If going 31-9 and being one game short of the state tournament is a down year, I will take that every year.’’
Brayden Drewke, Jaycob Munholland and Ty Parker had RBI in the first game. Nathan Dickson scored twice.
Drewke and Munholland scored twice in the second game. Parker and Brock Weber were both two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI. Branson Doyle had a double and three RBI.
Class A Regional
At Sterling
Championships
STERLING 7, PIONEER 3
Sterling 330 100 0 — 7 9 1
Pioneer 001 020 0 — 3 3 2
WP —Huitt, 5 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP —Drewke, 3 2/3 innings, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER. Sterling — N. Anderson, double; R. Lile, double; Gardner, 2 RBI; Wilson, 2 RBI. Pioneer — Drewke, 1-for-2, RBI; Munholland, RBI; Parker, 1-for-3, RBI; Dickson, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Dotson, run scored
STERLING 17, PIONEER 5
Sterling 203 1 (11) — 17 14 0
Pioneer 202 01 — 5 7 3
WP — Huitt. LP —Munholland. Sterling — Huitt, 3-for-3, 3 ruins scored, double, 3 RBI; Lile, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Moore, double, 2 RBI; Anderson, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Wilson, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; Hughes, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Puccio, 2 RBI. Pioneer — Drewke, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Munholland, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Parker, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Weber, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Doyle, 1-for-2, 3 RBI, double
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.