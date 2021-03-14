Mustang’s Tate Picklo was determined the last memory of an otherwise fantastic high school wrestling career was not going to be an injury-default of his 195-pound state tournament final match to Bixby’s Jersey Robb Saturday.
Picklo, wearing a knee brace to protect an injury that will require surgery next Monday, avenged that 8-6 loss to Robb to help the Broncos beat the Spartans, 45-22, in the championship match of the 6A state dual tournament at Stride Bank Center.
“That made it a little sweet,” Picklo said. “Even though he won the individual state title, I got the last one. Bixby has a good team, so I knew we could see them in the finals. I knew I could get that big match again. That really motivated me.”
He risked aggrivating injury, though, not for him but for his father-coach Brian and his teammates. Mustang, which lost to Broken Arrow 30-26 in last year’s finals, claimed its first-ever dual state championship.
“My main goal was not to get a state title for myself but for these guys,” Picklo said. “I knew I had to make the sacrifice for the team. It was worth it, it definitely was.”
Picklo could be seen shedding a tear or two as the match was ending.
“It’s hard to describe the feelings,” he said. “Mustang has never won a dual state before, so to be part of history like this was something special. To do this with the group of boys, I wouldn’t want to do it any other way.”
Picklo, though, didn’t know he would wrestle against Bixby until just before the 182-pound match. He had been held out of a 63-18 rout of Choctaw in the first round. He pinned Gabe Mullaney of Edmond North in 3:38 to highlight a 35-24 win over the Huskies. Mustang won the last three matches by falls.
“It just depended on how close the dual was,” Picklo said of his availability. “They needed me out there and get it done. The Edmond North guy was a good wrestler. He had gone at 220 and pulled to 195. He was a bigger and tougher kid.”
Mustang was only up 24-19 when it was Picklo’s time to wrestle. He admitted “ ... there was a lot of nerves out there.”
Picklo got a takedown 36 seconds into the match. Robb escaped and had a 4-2 lead after an escape and a takedown in the second period. Picklo countered with an escape and another takedown, but Robb escaped with 22 seconds left in the period to tie the score at 5-5.
Picklo, though, escaped with 1:36 left to take the lead and had a single leg takedown to go up 8-5 with 1:23 left. Robb escaped with 52 seconds left, but there was no more scoring.
“I didn’t have full mobility and I wasn’t at full speed,” Picklo said. “The game plan was to take it a little slower and get some re-shots instead of being the aggressor. Being able to hold back and be patient and look for one shot at a time gave me the edge. There was no better way to go. I’m excited to go to college, but I’m super glad I got to do this with my brothers.”
“He wants to battle and fight for his team,” said coach Picklo. “There’s no way you keep him off the mat to help us win a state title. I’m super proud of him and all of our kids.”
Picklo had first hurt the knee early in the season. He took a week off but the knee never healed and he dislocated it again in the state finals against Robb.
“It hurt pretty bad,” Picklo said. “It feels a lot better now.”
Picklo is headed to the University of Oklahoma where he will redshirt because of the knee surgery. He chose OU over Oklahoma State, Michigan, Cornell and Stanford (before it dropped wrestling) among others.
“I’ve known a lot of guys there for a while,” Picklo said. “I have a family bond like that like we have at Mustang. I will be able to go to college knowing I have a special feeling for my teammates. They have a special coach (Lou Rosselli). I couldn’t ask for a better coach.”
His father was a former graduate assistant at OU. Picklo’s mother was an OU graduate and met Brian there. The school is close to Mustang.
But wrestling for OU wasn’t always his dream.
“Growing up wrestling in Oklahoma, 80% of the wrestlers are OSU fans,” he said. “That was the nature that I was brought up in. You are for (OSU coach) John Smith so the last couple of years I was an OSU fan.”
Picklo, a two-time state champion and a runner-up as a freshman, is ranked No. 4 nationally at 195 pounds. He has high goals at OU.
“After my redshirt, I’m gong to try to be a four-time national champion,” he said. “I’m going to take it slow at first, but once I get in the lineup, I’m ready to win everything.”
His dad wrestled at Michigan State before going to OU as a grad assistant. He has been the head coach at Mustang for five years. Picklo savored the relationship.
“A lot of (coaches’) kids don’t like it because their dad is always harder on them than the other kids,” Picklo said. “But I liked it. My dad does a good job of not treating me any different from the other wrestlers.”
Coach Picklo said dual state might be more special than individual state because the whole team was involved instead of individuals.
