Before his team played Riverfield Country Day School in a Class A boys state quarterfinal, Garber coach Fletcher Reed said defense and rebounding would determine the game.
He was right.
The Wolverines out-rebounded the Ravens, 38-23, and shut down the Riverfield offense in a 57-46 win.
“Funny how that works out,” Reed said. “I would say energy-wise that was our best defensive game of the year. Everybody was all over the place to put pressure on the ball and help defend rotation to a spot. I would say we took at least six to eight charges. The extra possessions were good for us.”
David Nagel had 13 rebounds, including five on offense. He had 18 points. Solomon Bishop had 20 points, going four of four from 3-point range. Tydonte Chester added 11 points.
Garber had problems with turnovers early as they trailed 9-5 after the first period. The Wolverines used a 20-12 and 16-8 spurts in the second and third periods to pull away.
“We didn’t flinch at all,” Reed said. “A different team may have been affected, but we stayed the course and dealt with the adversity. We played our style and definitely turned it around. Solomon was shooting lights out and David Nagel was strong inside and outside. He must have taken three or four charges. Tye did a great job handling the ball.”
Garber will face Caddo at 9 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Arena.
OKARCHE 61, GARBER 52 (G)
Okarche used a 21-8 fourth quarter run to rally past the Lady Wolverines, 61-52 in the girls state quarterfinals.
Garber had a four-point lead with four minutes left, but the Lady Warriors were able to make up the deficit with strong defense and rebounding.
“We would like to have the last four minutes back,” said Lady Wolverines coach Jamie Davis. “We missed some timely shots and we lost the battle of the boards in the last four minutes.”
The Lady Warriors were like Jekyl and Hyde in scoring. They were 14 of 22 in the second half from two-point range but were 0 of 11 from 3-point. They finished the game 20 of 34 from two-point for 58.8% but were three of 25 from 3-point range for 12%.
Okarche had a 38-25 rebounding advantage, including 17-10 on the offensive boards. The Lady Warriors were 12 of 16 from the foul line for 75% compared to three of five for the Lady Wolverines.
“Okarche is Okarche,” Davis said. “They are very well-coached, play hard and do all the little things.”
The Lady Warriors had four players in double figures — Emma Stover with 15, Julie Rother with 13, Jadyn Rother with 10 and Adyson Arms with 10.
Alyssa Johnson was brilliant in defeat with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Leila Washington had 12 and Grace Howry 10, all of which came in the second half.
Garber was 17 of 40 from two-point range for 42.5%, and five of 15 from three-point for 33.3%.
“I thought that we competed hard,” Davis said. “It was a great atmosphere and we really appreciate all the fans supporting us.”
The Lady Wolverines finished the season at 23-4. It was the team’s third straight trip to state. They brought a 17-game win streak into the game.
“This doesn’t take away from our great season,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of them. We just came up a little short. It came down to a few possessions … that’s just the way it is.”
Okarche will face Hydro-Eakly at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.