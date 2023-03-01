Oklahoma Bible Academy coach Randy Roth arrived at school at 7 a.m. one day, only to find the lights on in the gym.
Sophomore Conley Cayot, the team’s leading scorer (12.7 points in the playoffs), was shooting baskets — one reason he believes the Lady Trojans are in the state Class A tournament for the first time since 2009.
“You talk about someone going the extra mile,” Roth said. “Conley goes the extra two or three miles. She is a special kid.”
Cayot, who grew up in basketball hotbeds (Fairview and Laverne) before coming to OBA as a seventh-grader four years ago, will be a little emotional when the 24-3 Lady Trojans face 24-2 and No. 2 seed Caddo in a 7:30 p.m. first round game Wednesday at the State Fair Arena.
“I watched so many teams and seen dreams come true for other people,” Cayot said before an OBA practice Tuesday. “It’s kind of cool to see my dreams come true and experience playing at the Big House.”
Cayot’s DNA is rooted in sports. Sister Cooper was her teammate a year ago before going on to play softball at Southwestern Oklahoma State. Father Chris is OBA’s head football coach and serves as Roth’s assistant.
“There was never any pressure on me,” Conley said. “My sister definitely helped me achieve and always encouraged me. She still sends me texts after games that I need to box out. She told me that I had to step up and have fun this year.”
She is her father’s daughter. Conley serves as a team manager for the football team.
“He has always been there for me,” Cayot said. “We’re close and we have a lot of fun together.”
Cayot is laid back off the court, but that changes on the court, where she lets her game do the talking.
“My sister always told me not to say anything until you get on the court,” Cayot said. “You just focus on the game.”
She has been inspired by her dad to want to be a coach some day.
“My dad loves his players,” she said. “He looks out for them. I would like to do that for other kids.”
Cayot had 16 points when the Lady Trojans beat her old friends from Laverne, 45-42 in the regional winners bracket semifinals at Cherokee Feb. 16.
“There were a lot of emotions in that game,” she said. “I had a lot of fun.”
This season has been a lot of fun for her because of team chemistry, she said. The other four starters — Lilyan Walker (8.5), Brianna Colby (6.7), Clara Caldwell (7.7) and Leah Titus (7.3) — share Cayot’s enthusiasm and team-first attitude. Cayot said the team benefited by playing against a variety of teams.
“We trust each other,” Cayot said. “We have played together for a long time. We knew we have each other’s back. We don’t care about stats. We’re here to help each other and glorify God and have fun. We just want to give him (God) the glory and have fun.”
The Lady Trojans’ turning point might have been a 33-30 win at 3A power Alva on Jan. 12.
“That was a big statement for us,” Cayot said. “It was a tough and long game. After that win, we knew we could be something special. We had all thought we could get to where we wanted to go, but I knew it would be a grind and put in the extra hours of work. It’s paid off.”
That mental toughness was tested after being blown out by No. 1-ranked Seiling, 63-44 on Feb. 18. OBA came back to win three games in the Area losers bracket to punch its ticket to state.
“We used it as a learning moment to use to our advantage,” Cayot said.
OBA may need to use all those learning moments against Caddo, which beat No. 6 Cyril, 34-32, in the Area winners bracket finals at Chickasha. The Bruins have only lost to No. 3 Vanoss, 59-37, and No. 19 Tushka, 47-38.
Caddo is led by Oral Roberts signee Emily Robinson, who has scored more than 2,000 points in her career.
“We’re going to have to play good, all-around defense,” Cayot said, “and get on No. 10 (Robinson). She is definitely a good, all-round player.”
As excited as she is, Cayot is determined not to let the moment become too big.
“I’ll be good,” Cayot said when asked if she will be nervous. “We just want to have fun. It’s just another game. I know the stakes are big, it’s just me and my teammates having fun. It’s a moment we might not have the rest of our lives. We want to make the most out of it.”
Cayot missed the OBA softball season after pulling a hamstring muscle. She sat out for precautionary reasons, choosing to rest the injury to get ready for basketball.
“Softball is something I enjoy,” Cayot said, “but I do that for my teammates. My main sport has always been basketball.”
Cayot, while team first, always has set individual personal goals.
“I know my teammates will give me the ball if I’m open,” she said. “The main thing is we play together.”
Roth said OBA’s balance (five players in double figures in a 68-38 rout of Frontier in the Area losers bracket finals) comes from that philosophy.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better game than that,” Roth said. “That’s hard to prepare for and I hope it confuses them (Caddo) a little bit.”
Roth said his players learn fundamentals from middle school coach Clay Henderson and has been a key to the season.
The OBA-Caddo winner will play the winner of the 9 p.m. game between Riverside (26-1) and Vanoss (24-3) at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The other side of the bracket has Seiling (24-1) and Quinton (23-6) at 4:30 p.m. and Cyril (24-4) and Okarche (23-5) at 6. Those winners play at noon Friday. The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s definitely going to be surreal,” said Cayot about her emotions before stepping on the Arena floor for the first time. “We just have to take it in and start the game.”
Cayot said she wants to play in college. Her favorite players are Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA New York Liberty and NBA star Kevin Durant.
The OBA-Caddo game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) as well as the Okarche and Seiling games. The station will also air the Drummond-Caddo (1:30 p.m.), Seiling-Liberty (noon) and Okarche-Rattan (9 a.m.) boys games.
