South Arkansas Community College baseball fans wore shirts saying “Make History” to celebrate the second-year Stars program’s first-ever trip to the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday.
Boy, did the Stars make history.
Elijah Nichols homered twice and drove in five runs and ace Brett Foss threw a two-hitter as the Stars run-ruled Frederick, Md., 10-0 in five innings.
“Yes sir, we’ll take it,” said Stars coach Cannon Lester, whose 46-16 team was making its third trip to David Allen this spring. “Having played here before (four games against NOC Enid and the Region 2 Tournament), it’s definitely comforting for us.”
The Stars started only three freshmen, including Foss.
“We played a lot of freshmen last season that might not have played otherwise,” Lester said. “That experience certainly helps.”
Nichols hit a three-run homer in the third to make it 7-0. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 9-0. Brennan Jones followed with another homer to end the game on the run-rule.
“It felt great,” Nichols said. “I’ve been struggling lately but I found it today. I was a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I got back in it and I did what I do.”
Voss did not allow a runner past second in striking out eight and walking two. He has thrown three complete games at David Allen this season.
“I did what I’ve been doing here,” he said. “I felt at home here. Getting a big lead early made it a whole lot easier. It took the weight off my shoulders. When you get up like that, you can go after guys.”
The Stars will face Lansing, Mich., at 1 p.m. Sunday in the winners bracket. Frederick faces East Central (Miss.), a 12-2 loser to Southeastern Iowa, at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
SE IOWA 12, EAST CENTRAL (MISS.) 2
New Zealand native Taichi Nakao went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBI to lift the Blackhawks to a run-rule win in five innings.
Nakao had a double in the first to help ignite a three-run first, a two-run homer in the second to make it 5-0, a single in the fourth to start off a two-run rally and an RBI single in the fifth as part of a five-run explosion.
“Taichi set the tone,” said Blackhawks coach Justin Schulte. “We played at a good pace. I loved the way that we competed today.”
Southeastern Iowa pitcher Casey Perrenoud needed only 61 pitches for a five-inning complete game. He allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out one.
“A lot of ground balls,” said Schulte accessing Perrenoud’s performance. “That’s his typical game. He’s a real good competitor and a tough kid.”
Jose Sallorin scored four runs for the Blackhawks. Bryce Phelps was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Vasin Thurman had two RBI. Cole Yearsley and Marcus Beatty both scored twice and had two hits.
The Blackhawks, 47-16, will face the Lansing-South Ark winner at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
LACKAWANNA 9, GLENDALE 1
Dennis Pierce, who missed most of the season with a broken bone in his wrist, made up for lost time as he went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in guiding the Falcons to a 9-1 win over the Gauchos.
Pierce gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead with a shot over the left field fence in the third and his solo homer made it 3-1 in the sixth. He had an RBI single as part of a four-run seventh. He scored on a two-run homer by Christian Rush. Lackawanna ended the game in the eighth after a two-RBI double by Cole Casamento.
“It feels pretty good,” Pierce said. “I was surprised by the two home runs just going up there to make some good, hard contact it came out to be home runs. I was happy with that. I made good contact. When I saw the first base coach celebrating, I knew it was out.”
“I had to knock off the first few parts of rust (injured second game of season). I’m back now. This is a game that I love. To be back just feels great.”
Rush was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Brayden D’Amico was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Falcons starter Kyle Scott allowed only two hits but had to survive seven walks. The Gauchos left nine runners on. Second baseman Ranciel Ventura snatched a hard line drive by Jose Romero with runners on second and third to stall a potential rally in the sixth with the game still in doubt. Center fielder Zach Walsh threw out Preston Lucas at the plate in the eighth.
Lackawanna (39-15) will face top-seeded Heartland at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Glendale meets the Madison-St. Johns River State loser at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
