JENKS — Stella Stanley shot a season-low 93 to highlight Enid’s day at the Jenks Girls Invitational Golf Tournament Wednesday.
Presley Blankenship had a 99, followed by Ava Owen with a 109 and Addyson Denker with a 119.
“Our scores are becoming more consistent,’’ said Pacers coach David Lee. “We still need to be more aggressive around the greens.’’
Enid’s next tournament will be the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference championships at Oklahoma City’s Lake Hefner course on April 10.
