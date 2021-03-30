There was little doubt who on the Jets would be stepping up to take the potential game-winning shot in NOC Enid’s final home game of the season against Murray State.
Murray State forward Cedric Garrett had just hit a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game at 70 with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Enid head coach Chris Gerber knew they had enough time to make it the length of the floor and get one more shot off before the buzzer.
Gerber put it in the hands of his leading scorer, Jalen Stamps who took four dribbles as he weaved across the half-court line and pulled up for the game-winner
“Jalen’s our guy.” Gerber said after the game.
Stamps had a hand in his face and was falling down as he released the shot but the shot found of the back of the net, securing the 73-70 win.
“I told him to go get it,” Gerber said, “There was five seconds left, I was always told you’ve got one dribble for every second so I told him, ‘If no one’s in your way, you’ve got plenty of time to get down there’ ... Jalen found a lane, and a spot and took it and hit a big shot.”
The game was a big one for both teams, who came into the game tied for second place in the conference with just one regular season game left. The win also avenges a 81-75 loss to the Aggies on the road in February.
Even with the pressure on the line, Stamps didn’t shy away from the moment.
“Jalen is not scared of anything,” Gerber said, “I’ve got trust in him and he’s got trust in me and he came through big today.”
The Indianapolis-native scored 19 points for the Jets including five 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Noah Jordan has been continuing to build on a solid season, scoring 23 points and knocking down two 3-pointers.
Redshirt-freshman forward Quentin Harvey also scored in double figures, finishing with 15 points and knocking down two 3-pointers as well.
“He’s got the skill set,” Gerber said about Harvey, “But he’s just bought into his role and he’s playing his role at a high level.”
While the Jets are excited to potentially be the No. 2 seed in their region, they know that this won’t sit well with their opponent who might have another shot at Enid in the second round of regionals if both teams advance.
Gerber said that his team is going to have to be ready to be in more high-pressure games like this from here on out.
“I told them in the locker room,” Gerber said, “We’re looking for a couple games like that in the tournament. That’s playoff basketball right there. We’ve got be poised and ready to handle everything.”
The Jets finish off their fourth game in seven days on Thursday when they play their regular season finale at Western Oklahoma State College at 7:30 p.m.
The Jets earned their third win in four games on Monday, defeating Murray State 74-57 at home.
NOC Enid was in control midway through the game after an 11-5 run at the end of the second quarter gave the Jets a 34-28 lead going into the break. The Jets have had issues this season with going up early in games and allowing their opponent to cut into that lead as the game goes on.
On Monday, the Jets didn’t slow down, they stepped on the gas. Enid outscored the Aggies 40-29 in the final two quarters to win their final home game of the season
“There’s always two quarters that we don’t play with the same intensity and execution as what we started with,” NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said after the game, “Tonight that didn’t happen. I felt like across the board the entire team was on the same page and going at the same speed. It’s really fun to watch when that’s the case.”
Enid got a big game from Madelyn Hankins who finished with 15 points and hit some important shots for the Jets down the stretch. Jennings said she’s been happy with how her team has found their shooting strokes late in the season.
“The last few games, we’ve shot really well,” Jennings said, “That’s just one of those deals where you’re gonna have nights where you aren’t shooting so well and that’s why keeping the intensity is so important.”
The Lady Jets started the month of March winning two of their first six games and have now won two in a row as the team prepares for its final regular season game of the season on Thursday against Western Oklahoma State.
“I’m excited for the girls to see that hard work pay off,” Jennings said.
The Lady Jets will play in Altus on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
