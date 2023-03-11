ENID, Okla. — The Waukomis Spring swing at Kellet Park finished on Saturday, March 11, 2023. There was also a consolation bracket at Waukomis High School.
Kremlin-Hillsdale
After a loss on Thursday to Hydro- Eakly, 11-5, Kremlin-Hillsdale was in the loser’s bracket.
Saturday started well for the Lady Broncs, defeating Arapho-Biylrt, 9-8, but a 21-10 loss to Woodland ended the tournament for the Lady Broncs.
Ty Neal was two-for-for against A-B to start the day and had an inside the park homer and a go-ahead two RBI single. She had four RBI between both games.
Karoline Skaggs was one-for-three with four RBI and a homer against Woodland.
“I feel like we played pretty well overall,” said Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “We still have some kinks to work out, but we played four really good teams. Losing to good teams can be more valuable than beating bad teams.”
The Lady Broncs are now 4-2 on the season.
Waukomis
The Lady Chiefs started the day off in the loser’s bracket with a 19-3 win over Cherokee. Waukomis then defeated Covington-Douglas, 11-6, before falling to Union City, 17-7, in the loser’s bracket .
Cambrie Gilliland had six RBI for Waukomis and had a double, triple and homer. Hope Gilliland had three RBI, a double and a homer and Tori Rhodes had an RBI and a double.
OBA
After going 3-0 on Thursday, the Lady Trojans were eliminate dafter getting knocked to the loser’s bracket follow a 14-10 loss to Frontier to start Saturday play.
The Lady Trojans lost their first game, 13-1, to Woodland to be eliminated.
OBA’s Conley Cayot was three-for-three on the day with an RBI ad a double. Cayot also pitched both games for OBA, combining for six innings, 27 hits, 19 earned runs and two strikeouts.
Against Frontier, OBA scored it’ first four runs on walks. Frontier walked the first seven Lady Trojans.
OBA is now 3-4 on the season.
Covington-Douglas
Covington-Douglas came into the day in the loser’s bracket. The Lady Cats defeated Ringwood, 6-1, before being defeated by Waukomis, 11-9.
Allie Stowres pitched both games for C-D, throwing 12 inning, allowing 14 hits and three earned runs while striking out two.
Kelsey Kramer was three-for-five with four RBI and three doubles on the day.
“We failed to have timely hits with runners on,” said C-D coach Mike Kaiser. “We made too many defensive mistakes to ever take complete control of wither game today.”
Consolation bracket
Enid
After going 1-2 on Friday, the Pacers started off Saturday’s consolation bracket with a 10-2 win over Drummond to move to the consolation semis.
It was there that Okarche topped the Pacers, 6-3, to end the weekend for Enid and send the Pacers into spring break.
Kyra Criss and Jaelyn Imani were both two-for-four on the day with two RBI and a double each. Stella Stanley was also two-for-four with a double and one RBI.
On the weekend, Stanley was five-for-11 with five RBI two doubles and a homer.
Macee Buck started the game against Drummond and pitched the game against Okarche. She pitched 5.2 total innings, giving up nine hits, six runs and striking out two.
Buck was seven-for-15 with six RBI and a double on the weekend.
The Pacers are now 4-3 on the season.
Pond Creek-Hunter
Pond Creek-Hunter’s tournament ended in the consolation bracket finals, with an 11-9 loss to Okarche.
Before that, the Lady Panthers opened play Saturday with a a 12-0 win over Beaver, followed by a 17-3 win over Okeene to advance to the finals.
Paityn Zahorsky pitched all three games for PC-H, throwing 10 innings, allowing 18 hits, three earned runs and striking out 10.
Zahorsky was two-for-five with five RBI and a double on the day. Brinkle Bartley was three-for-eight with five RBI and a double.
The two combined for 10 of PC-H’s 38 runs on the day.
“We did OK,” said PC-H coach David Kerr. “We played a little short-handed today, but I thought we competed pretty well.”
