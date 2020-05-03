Where were you when the sports world suddenly stood still? I remember. It was Wednesday, March 11 around 7:40 p.m. central time.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were at home for a scheduled tilt against the Utah Jazz when suddenly the teams were pulled off the floor prior to the start of the game and ordered back to their respective locker rooms. Fans sat, speculation swirled. Then the announcement came the game had been called off and bewildered fans were told to go home.
It soon was announced the game was canceled because Utah’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. We didn’t know, but it was the beginning of a downward spiral in the sports world. Yes, OKC had become Ground Zero in the U.S. for what would become a complete shutdown not just of sports, but seemingly society.
In short order, prep sports, college sports and professional sports had the plug pulled.
It’s hard to believe it’s been less than two months since that day. It sure seems a lot longer.
While we can debate the necessity of the shutdowns, the length of the shutdowns or the severity of what became labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, there is little doubting the impact.
Speaking strictly from a sports perspective, we should feel cheated. We have lost out on so many events that not only quenched our thirst for sports in our area but also provided civic spirit and pride.
While most of the prep basketball season was able to be played out, the state tournament cancellations robbed several schools of one of the most exciting moments: pursuing a state title. Thankfully for the smaller schools the state tournament was able to be completed and area schools Garber (boys) and Lomega (girls) got to hoist the gold ball trophy.
However, it left other area schools Alva (girls), Cashion (boys) and Kingfisher (boys) with unfinished business. All three had a legitimate shot at a state title in their respective classes.
Prep spring sports pretty much got obliterated when school districts shut down all activities. Baseball, soccer, golf, tennis, track, cross country all ended after barely getting started. An eerie silence fell upon the diamonds and fields across the area.
We even lost spring football.
College sports cancellations included our own Northern Oklahoma College Enid as the Jets’ baseball season was first halted then canceled. It also meant our area’s biggest event, sporting or otherwise, was shelved.
The annual NJCAA D2 World Series has become ingrained in not just the sporting fabric of Enid, but across all aspects. Families adopt teams, companies adopt teams, youngsters look up to the ballplayers as larger than life figures and the ballplayers get to soak it all in. The players, over the years, have looked back on their stay in Enid as their highlight, signing autographs like big leaguers. Heck, we have even had a future big leaguer or two play right here in the World Series.
Could anything compare to the conclusion of last year’s World Series when NOC Enid won it all, claiming its first-ever national championship in front of an over-capacity crowd at David Allen Memorial Ballpark? The entire city felt like it had won a championship.
The Jets were looking forward to defending their title before coronavirus put an end to it all, cutting short their season and head coach Scott Mansfield’s first year at the helm.
Damn you virus.
To fill the void, some sports turned to virtual reality.
NASCAR in particular embraced iRacing as real racers participated in simulated, virtual racing. It was so real at times and too real for a couple of racers when virtual reality became actual reality.
Bubba Wallace lost his sponsor, Blue-Emu, when he got upset during a virtual race and quit. Blue-Emu tweeted: “Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters.” Then Kyle Larson pretty much lost everything when he inexplicably blurted out the N-word when trying to reach his spotter on the radio. First his sponsors bailed, then NASCAR suspended him and finally Chip Ganassi Racing fired him.
Yes, it was getting weird as virtual reality and real reality were becoming indistinguishable.
The NFL draft even went virtual, but sadly, still managed to drag out over three days.
But after having to suffer through sports purgatory, things may finally be coming around, probably just in time to save a few marriages.
Summer baseball appears to potentially be on deck as Connie Mack baseball looks to fire up for a shortened season. Summer high school teams are looking to play again. Is there anything sadder than seeing David Allen without any activity on a beautiful, sunny weekend?
Local race fans, who have been waiting since last year, may finally get to see some live racing at Enid Speedway with June 6 as a likely opening date now that activities are being opened up again. How cool will it be to see the sprints sliding through the corners and local racers going fender-to-fender again?
Oakwood Bowl is again welcoming bowlers and hopefully soon will be able to get its leagues restarted.
Nationally, Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL are all exploring how to reboot their sports. The PGA and LPGA are bound and determined to get their seasons back on track as much as possible. The Kentucky Derby is still on the calendar, though a bit later than usual.
Next up hopefully will be football activities from high schools to college, and let’s not forget Enid’s professional arena football team, the Oklahoma Flying Aces.
It’s been a long, strange couple of months, like a monotonous car ride, and we sports fans are the kids in the backseat of the family car plaintively asking, “Are we there yet?”
It’s looking better and better, but are we there yet?
As sport fans, what we need are no more virtual sports in place of the real deal.
No more empty ballparks. No more stories in the local paper about cancellations accompanied by photos of deserted, forlorn-looking arenas and grandstands.
It’s time to get back to normal and, no, not some so-called “new normal.” We need normal normal.
Let’s do this.
Who’s with me (after I get a haircut)?
Ruthenberg is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
