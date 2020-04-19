In a season where the biggest sports story turned out to be a global pandemic, it's nice to get back to something that at least signals a sense of normalcy as we are happy once again to present the Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma basketball awards.
One thing not out of the ordinary was seeing standout performances this past season from area teams, coaches and players. That included the Garber boys winning the Class A state title and the Lomega girls claiming yet another Class B state championship.
Unfortunately after the Class A and B state tournaments were played, everything ground to a halt, including the 2A-6A state tournament games, which were canceled with some teams finding out just hours before they were scheduled to play.
Northwest Oklahoma teams were certainly in line to contend for state titles, including Alva girls in Class 3A, Cashion boys in 2A and defending state champion Kingfisher in 4A.
However, while those cancellations were frustrating, it did not cancel out the efforts put forth this past season, and that is what we celebrate today.
First, though, a special thanks once again to the area coaches who took the time to cast their votes. It is their votes that determined this year's results and from the looks of the list of award winners, they came through again big time. While we are at it, we also want to thank the coaches for working with us during the season to get the results and stats to our readers.
A total of 58 players from 22 schools made the All-NW teams this year, which included first and second-team honors in both boys and girls and honorable mention.
Our coaches of the year were both first-time winners as Garber girls coach Jamie Davis and Cashion boys coach John Hardaway came out on top in the coach of the year voting.
Our players of the year were equally deserving after leading their teams to highly successful seasons.
Congratulations to Kingfisher junior Bijan Cortes in winning boys player of the year. Cortes' selection made it four straight years a Yellowjacket player has claimed the honor.
On the girls side, Alva's Payton Jones was tabbed player of the year after leading the Ladybugs into the state tournament.
We hope you enjoy reading their stories in today's paper as much as we did in talking to our individual winners.
We also named six players each to the boys and girls first teams, respectively, in addition to six players earning second team honors with several more making honorable mention.
Congratulations to all the players, coaches and everybody else who worked so hard this past season.
You all are winners.
