The smoke has settled from the 2022 NFL draft, and with it over there are still a lot of storylines to process from the seven rounds over last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Texas is back (to having no players drafted)
What do Ouachita Baptist College, Valdosta State, Fayetteville State and UConn have in common?
They all had more players drafted than Texas. The jokes write themselves, but the Longhorns were the ultimate joke in the draft, those schools mentioned only had one player drafted. Fans claim, “Texas is back” every fall and every fall they disappoint.
This time, the disappointment extended to the draft. Maybe that’s why Oklahoma has beaten them four times in a row.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Texas. Kicker Cameron Dicker signed with the Rams, defensive back Josh Thompson and guard Denzel Okafor signed with the Jaguars and safety Brenden Schooler signed with the Patriots.
Maybe next year, one can get drafted.
Justyn Ross
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross went undrafted. But if you had told someone that in 2019, they would have laughed.
After a great first two seasons at Clemson, Ross had 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns, Ross was told by doctors he had Klippel-Fell syndrome, a congenital fusion in his spine he was born with. This caused Ross to be forced to sit out his third season at Clemson. After returning in 2021, a foot injury cost him the last three seasons.
Ross went undrafted. Had he been able to come out after his freshman season, many thought he was a top 15 caliber player. Should that have happened, Ross would have been slotted for at least a $15 million contract. Not only did Ross not get that, he was just a little late for the boom caused by the NCAA passing name, image, likeness laws allowing student-athletes to make money via commercial agreements, that was passed in 2021.
Ross did sign two agreements. The amount of these agreements is unknown. While most players won’t make life-changing money off NIL, it would have helped had Ross been able to capitalize at the height of his popularity. Now a potentially career-altering injury caused him to go undrafted, but Ross did sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Chiefs. Details on these deals are fuzzy, but Ross likely received a signing bonus in the $10K- $15K range.
Tulsa has first pick in Oklahoma
The first pick off the board from Oklahoma wasn’t from OU, it wasn’t from OSU, it was Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith. Smith was drafted 24th overall by the Cowboys. Nik Bonitto was the first Sooner off the board, the Broncos took him with the 64th pick, the final of the second round. Oklahoma State had to wait till the sixth round to see Malcolm Rodriguez drafted 188th overall by the Lions.
Willis’ slide
After being projected as high as sixth overall, it was a long wait for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
The Panthers, where many expected Willis to go sixth overall, drafted North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Willis saw Kenny Pickett come off the board 20th to Pittsburgh, but when another quarterback wasn’t drafted in the first round, Willis’ slide continued into day two.
Then, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was picked by the Falcons in the third round, 74th overall as Willis’ crazy slide continued.
Willis continued to slide until the Titans took him with the 84th overall pick, despite ESPN ranking him as the 21st best prospect in the draft. Willis was the talk of the draft process with a huge arm and the ability to move around and gain yards on the ground. Now he will sit behind Ryan Tannehill. Despite having a young QB behind him, Tannehill was not aware the Titans were drafting Willis according to ESPN
“I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him,” Tannehill said to ESPN. “But if he learns from me along the way, that’s a great thing.”
