A night many pro wrestling fans have waited years for is set to culminate on Sunday at the “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view.
American-based All Elite Wrestling and the top promotion in Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling, will clash in Chicago with a plethora of dream matches and championships on the line.
After weeks of build and a lot of reorganization due to injuries, the card looks different than what fans anticipated, but it’s a loaded card.
Japanese stars like New Japan tag team champions Jeff Cobb and the Great-O-Khan will battle the Ring of Honor tag team champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, also known as FTR. Included in the winner-take-all match is Roppongi Vice, a tag team made of New Japan’s Rocky Romero and AEW’s Trent Baretta.
The Young Bucks — who were elevated into the mainstream as part of New Japan faction Bullet Club — will team with Bullet Club members for the first time in years as they take on AEW’s Darby Allin and the icon, Sting, aligned with two New Japan wrestlers in a four-on-four tag team match.
The best technical wrestler in the world, Zack Sabre Jr., will face a mystery opponent after original opponent Bryan Danielson got injured. Many have speculated on who it will be, with most fans assuming it’s former WWE superstar Cesaro.
American wrestling legend and former AEW champion Chris Jericho teams with Japanese icon Minoru Suzuki and Jericho’s protege Sammy Guevara to face AEW’s Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and up-and-coming Japanese wrestler Shota Umino.
A four-way will crown the first AEW All-Atlantic champion with New Japan’s Clark Connors facing AEW’s Pac, Miro and Malaki Black.
AEW fan favorite Orange Cassidy — fresh off a return from an injury — faces one of, if not the best wrestlers in the world: New Japan United States champion Will Ospreay.
Ospreay — known for his high-flying maneuvers and fast paced matches — is a contrast to Orange Cassidy, who is more sloth-like in his pace and move set.
The only match not featuring a New Japan star is the AEW Women’s championship match, where champion Thunder Rosa defends against former WWE star Toni Storm.
The New Japan World Heavyweight championship will be on the line.
Two weeks ago, Jay White defeated New Japan star Okada for the title. Okada will get his rematch, but he will be joined by AEW’s Adam Cole and former AEW champion “Hangman” Adam Page.
Page and Cole are former members of White’s Bullet Club stable before Cole was kicked out after signing with WWE and Page left New Japan for AEW shortly after the company was founded.
The biggest match of the night, and the ones fans have been looking forward to for upwards of three years, is for the interim AEW World Title, with CM Punk holding the belt but out with injury.
Former AEW champion and former New Japan wrestler Jon Moxley will face one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, AEW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi.
While many Americans haven’t heard of Tanahashi, he is compared to The Beatles and Bret Hart in Japan. His arrival in America has been one of the biggest storylines in years, if not decades.
The two have been on a collision course for years, but the match just never happened. There is no avoiding it now and it should highlight one of the best nights for pro wrestling in years.
