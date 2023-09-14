ENID, Okla. — The Enid Pacers are in prime position for a deep postseason run after a 5-2 win over Westmoore Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that propelled them into second in the district standings, currently making them one of two teams that would host a regional in early October.
The Pacers, 20-4, are one win short of tying the season win total from a year ago and have given coach Chris Jensen his second-straight 20-win season.
“I think this group has come together and jelled nicely,” Jensen said. “We have some great leaders on the team on and off the field. One of our goals is to be playing our best softball at the end of the year.”
This year’s senior class — Chloee Robinson, Kyra Criss, Amaya Gibson, Danielle Martinez, Stella Stanley, Kate Bezdicek and Camryn Patterson — is the first senior class Jensen coached for all four years at Enid, and it makes it even more special for the Pacers’ head coach.
Two of those three, Robinson and Bezdicek, are committed to colleges.
“These seniors helped build the culture and understood my expectations from the beginning,” Jensen said. “There is no substitute for hard work, they understood that from the early stages and continued that over their high school careers.”
One big key in the development of the seniors were classes before them, Jensen said.
“They have had some great former players that were great role models, Saherena Williams-Clardy being one of them,” he said.
One of the things that has helped the Pacers get even more explosive in 2023 is the freshman class featuring Kenlee Adams, Andee Rader, Laila Martinez and Cass Patterson.
“The freshmen have inserted some energy into the program,” Jensen said. “You can see the excitement from the team not only on the field, but in the dugout as well. It really has been awesome to watch.
With a game against Stillwater on Thursday and the last home games of the regular season coming up, Jensen knows senior night on Sept. 21 against El Reno will be emotional.
“It will definitely be bittersweet. This is a special group, and I knew that this day would come, but you try not to think about it,” Jensen said. “I am very happy, with not only the players they are but the people they have become. It will be a joy to follow them through life in the upcoming years.”
