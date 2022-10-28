Enid News & Eagle
WAUKOMIS — Waukomis couldn’t overcome mental mistakes as Southwest Covenant won 52-14 in a District B-3 contest.
The Chiefs scored on a 15-yard pass from Dallas Ives to Tyler Vanover and an 8-yard run by Bip Altamirano.
“We played really well in the first half,” coach Rustin Donaldson said. “We made to many mental mistakes against a good team. We didn’t quit and played hard.”
The Chiefs fall to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in district. They will host Canton next week.
PIONEER 50, YALE 0
YALE — Caden Humphries led Pioneer’s powerful rushing attack as the Mustangs overwhelmed Yale 5-0.
Humphries ran for 315 yards and five touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass as Pioneer ended the game in the third quarter. He scored on runs of 46, 41, 39, 27 and 52 yards, and caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Munholand.
Christian Morrow scored Pioneer’s other touchdown on a 28-yard run.
In all, the Mustangs rushed for 378 yards and added another 98 through the air.
The Pioneer defense limited Yale to 108 total yards.
Pioneer, 5-3 overall and 4-0 in District B-7, will be at Regent Prep next week to determine the district championship.
OBA 51,
KREM-HILLSDALE 6
KREMLIN — Oklahoma Bible Academy continued to roll, beating Kremlin-Hillsdale 51-6 to remain undefeated.
Bodie Boydstun threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans. His scoring passes went for 14 and 12 yards to Jakob Colby and 52 yards to Jud Cheatham.
Cheatham also returned a punt 63 yards for a score.
OBA’s other touchdowns came on an 18-yard run by Kaleb Mendoza and a 1-yard run by Liam Berry.
The Broncs’ only score came on a 60-yard pass from Maddox Myers to Zac Snodgrass.
OBA improves to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in District B-2.and play Pond Creek-Hunter at home next week.
The Broncs, 1-8 and 0-4, host Garber next week.
TIMBERLAKE 46, SHARON-MUTUAL 0
SHARON — Merric Judd scored three times as Timberlake beat Sharon-Mutual 46-0 in a District C-1 game.
Judd scored on a 50-yard run and caught touchdown passes of 37 and 15 yards from Avery Wallace.
Carter Sands also scored twice on runs of 2 and 44 yards, and Jadon Adkisson scored on an 8-yard run.
The Tigers improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in district. They will be at Medford next week.
CHEROKEE 54,
POND CREEK 44
POND CREEK — Cherokee overcame an early deficit then held off Pond Creek-Hunter in a wild 54-44 District B-2 contest.
Kai McHenry came up big for the Chiefs, running for six touchdowns and throwing for two more. He ran for 296 yards and scored on runs of 37, 1, 29, 4, 10 and 45 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards to Kolby Roberts.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Ethan Ensminger almost kept pace with McHenry. Ensminger threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns and ran 52 yards for a score. His scoring tosses went for 21 and 50 yards to Kaden Craig, 70 and 46 yards to Ashton Banks and 9 yards to Harrison Stapleton.
Banks also scored on a 50-yard run for the Panthers.
Cherokee, 4-5 overall and 3-1 in district, will be at Ringwood next week. The Panthers, 4-5 and 2-2, will be at OBA
MILLWOOD 58, HENNESSEY 22
HENNESSEY — Hennessey couldn’t hold a halftime lead and lost 58-22 to Millwood in District 2A-1.
The Eagles were up 22-16 at the break but didn’t score in the second half at Falcons ran off 42 unanswered points.
Titan Hix had a hand in all three Hennessey touchdowns. He scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards, and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Seth Simunek.
Rickey Hunt ran for four touchdowns in the second half for Millwood.
Hennessey, 6-2 overall and 4-2 in district, will be at Newkirk next week.
WAYNOKA 54, DCLA 6
WAYNOKA — Jason Cunningham scored four touchdowns as Waynoka cruised to a 54-6 win over Deer Creek-Lamont.
Jace Stone, Lane Inman and Colin Bishard also scored for the Railroaders.
DCLA’s only score came on a 15-yard pass from Dawson Scott to Logan Sutherland.
Waynoka improves to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in District C-1.
The Eagles fall to 0-9 and 0-6. They will play at home against Buffalo next week.
SEILING 54,
COV.DOUGLAS 8
SEILING — Kaden Manuel threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Seiling to a 54-8 win over Covington-Douglas in B-3.
Manuel opened the scoring on a 3-yard run. He threw touchdown passes of 33 and 3 yards to Cody Pester and 8, 40 and 40 to Hudson Hamar.
Pester also ran 1 yard for another score.
Covington-Douglas’ only touchdown came on a 41-yard run by Ford Smith.
Seiling, 8-1 overall and 4-0 in district, will play at Southwest Covenant next week. Covington-Douglas, 7-2 and 3-1, will play at Okeene next week.
FAIRVIEW 47,
BURNS FLAT-DC 6
FAIRVIEW — Jax Bernard threw four touchdown passes as Fairview beat Burns Flat-Dill City 47-6 to clinch the District A-1 championship.
Bernard’s scoring passes went for 38 and 24 yards to Isiah Burris, 9 yards to Reed Martens and 4 yards to Brant Strader.
Blake Perez, who rushed for 129 yards, scored on a pair of 15-yard runs. Grant Church closed out the scoring for the Yellowjackets on a 51-yard touchdown run.
Fairview improves to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district. The Yellowjackets will play at Merritt next week.
RINGWOOD 76, GARBER 32
GARBER — Jaxon Meyer ran for five touchdowns and passed for four more as Ringwood overpowered Garber 76-32.
Meyer’s scoring runs covered 25, 79, 45, 18 and 2 yards. His touchdown passes went for 57 and 14 yards to Cody Conaway, 13 yards to Logan Palmer and 9 yards to Noah Schmidt.
Conaway also ran 26 and 4 yards for touchdowns.
For Garber, Brett Howry threw four touchdown passes: 12 yards to Seth Smith, 60 and 29 yards to Mark Bishop and 26 yards to Carson Bishop.
Trent Hoopes ran 7-yards for a touchdown for Garber.
The Red Devils, 4-5 overall and 3-1 in District B-2, will play at home against Cherokee next week. The Wolverines, 4-5 overall and 0-4 in district, will be at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
