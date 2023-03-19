Enid News & Eagle
South Arkansas Community College completed a four-game sweep of NOC Enid’s baseball team, 9-7 and 10-4, Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The losses dropped the Jets to 12-15 overall and 3-5 in Region 2. South Arkansas raised its record to 17-9 and 6-2.
“We didn’t play our brand of baseball,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We made mistakes. When you make mistakes in all three phases (hitting, pitching and fielding), it’s a recipe for disaster.”
Sammy Harris was a bright spot for the Jets, going three-of-eight for the day with six RBI and three runs scored. He had three RBI in both games with a homer in the first game and a double in the second game.
Holden Yoder had a homer in the opener while Brayden Bock had two RBI. The Jets had six hits in both games.
Landon Gutierrez took the loss in the opener, allowing nine hits and seven runs — all earned — while walking two and striking out four. South Arkansas had 13 hits as a team.
Maddux Mayberry took the loss in the second game, allowing six runs and seven runs over three innings with two walks and a strikeout. South Arkansas had 12 hits as a team.
NOC Enid will travel to Redlands for a doubleheader Thursday.
