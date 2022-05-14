SOUTH ARKANSAS 11, CARL ALBERT 3
South Arkansas 021 301 022 — 11 14 4
Carl Albert 000 300 000 — 3 8 6
WP — Cook, 5 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Myers, 2 2/3 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. South Arkansas — 2-for-6, 2 runs scored, triple, RBI; Locke, 3-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI; Shoup, 2 RBI; Riggs, 2-for-3, run scored; Nichols, 1-for-4, RBI; Burrows, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Cruz, RBI; Spedale, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run. Carl Albert — Schilling, 2-for-4; Chambers, 2-for-5; Wyatt, 2-for-5
