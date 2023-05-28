ENID, Okla. — David Allen Memorial Ballpark is becoming a second home to Region 2 champion South Arkansas.
The Stars certainly felt like they were back in El Dorado, Ark., in a 11-1 run-rule victory over No. 2 seed Lansing (Mich.) in a winners bracket game of the NJCAA Division 2 World Series at the Enid downtown ballpark Sunday.
It was the second straight day the second-year Stars dispatched an established program in five innings. They had run-ruled Frederick (Md.) 10-0 on Saturday.
“We would like that,’’ said South Arkansas coach Rodney Bennett when asked if he would like for David Allen to be his team’s permanent home.
“This is pretty much El Dorado to us,’’ said designed hitter Ryan Riggs, who homered twice and drove in four runs.
The Stars were so dominant that a no-hit bid by Hunter Royal was almost lost in all the hoopla. Royal had a no-hitter going until giving up back-to-back singles by Preston Leon and Chris Here to open the fifth.
• Lead-off hitter Roc Hawthorne hit three triples — just missing a homer on all three, which came off the left field and the right field walls.
• Hawthorne threw out Hunter Lay in the first trying to score from third on a fly ball.
• Riggs was three-for-three with two two-run homers and four RBI. He and Hawthorne both scored three times. Jacob Ambriz, who scored twice, had a solo homer in the fourth.
• Brennan Jones scored from second on a deep fly ball to center by Gabe Spedale.
“This is what we do,’’ said Hawthorne of the 47-16 Stars, who will face Southeastern Iowa at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the winners bracket. “We haven’t come together like this before today. We all finally came together and got some barrels.’’
Lester couldn’t remember a player ever having three triples in a game before. Hawthorne was denied a chance at fourth three-bagger when he was hit by a pitch in the fifth.
“The first one (in the first inning), the wind was blowing out,’’ Hawthorne said. “The others I was worrying about. I’ve had two triples maybe in a game but not three.’’
Hawthorne was just as proud about throwing out Lay at home.
“I was hoping he would go,’’ he said. “That’s what I like to do — throwing out people.’’
What’s more fun the three triples or the assist.
“Today they are about equal,’’ Hawthorne said with a smile.
Riggs’ first homer scored Hawthorne ahead of him to make it, 2-0 in the first. He doubled and scored in the third and had another two-run blow in the fourth to score Hawthorne ahead of him again.
“I finally lit into a few today,’’ he said. “I’ve been looking to do this. I put two-and-two together and got some barrels.’’
Both pitches were fastballs up and away.
“I finally stuck with my approach and went the other way,’’ Riggs said. “I didn’t think either one of them had a shot but luckily they went out.’’
Jones and Clay Burrows, who was on third, both scored when Spedale took Lansing center fielder Leon to the warning track at the 390-foot mark.
“That was really good hustle,’’ Riggs said.
Royal walked five and struck out three in going the distance. Leon scored Lansing’s lone run in the fifth on a throwing error on pickoff attempt.
“It was a good game all the way around,’’ Riggs said.
SOUTH ARK 11, LANSING 1
Lansing 000 01 — 1 2 0
South Ark 204 32 — 10 10 2
WP — Royal, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts. LP — Walters, 3 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. Lansing — Leon, 1-for-1, run scored; Hege, 1-for-2. South Ark — Hawthorne, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, 3 triples; Shoup, RBI; Riggs, 3-fort-3, 3 runs scored, double, 2 home runs, 4 RBI; Ambriz, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, home run; Tolley, RBI; Nichols, 1-for-3, RBI; Burrows, 1-for-2, run scored; Jones, 1-for-3, run scored; Spedale, run scored, sac fly, 2 RBI
Monday’s schedule
10 a.m. — Frederick vs. Lansing (loser eliminated)
1 p.m. — Glendale-Madison winner vs. Heartland-Lackawana loser (loser eliminated)
4 p.m. – Heartland-Lackawana winner vs. St. Johns River State
7:15 — Southeastern Iowa vs. South Arkansas
