NORMAN — It might be difficult to believe, but Theo Wease went into Oklahoma’s game against Oklahoma State with zero receiving touchdowns this season.
It’s hard to believe because Wease was OU’s third-leading receiver entering Saturday’s contest. But he couldn’t have selected a better night to do some catching up en route to OU’s 41-13 victory.
The sophomore, who was a five-star recruit coming out of Allen (Texas) High School, caught two touchdowns via quarterback Spencer Rattler.
The first came in the opening quarter, a 9-yard grab that put OU ahead 21-0 and in control of the rivalry game.
Oklahoma State’s defense eventually settled in and kept the Cowboys within 14 at halftime. The Cowboys were shut out in the second half, however, making Wease’s fourth-quarter score more of a statement.
Rattler hit Wease, who didn’t have any Oklahoma State defenders around him, on a 31-yard throw for the Sooners’ final score of the night.
The touchdown receptions were Wease’s only catches, but deflated OSU all the same.
• Another first: Seeing the field earlier than usual, OU H-back Mikey Henderson made the most of his opportunity and scored his first career receiving touchdown.
Henderson hauled in a short pass from Rattler behind the line of scrimmage near the OSU 20 and found an angle to the end zone.
The score gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead with 8:26 to go in the first quarter, adding to OU’s early momentum.
Henderson received a bump in usage with Sooners H-back Austin Stogner out with an injury.
The freshman from St. Louis, Mo., finished with 61 yards receiving on three catches.
• One-man show: David Ugwoegbu, a sophomore linebacker, sent the capacity-reduced Oklahoma Memorial Stadium into a frenzy with a first-quarter interception.
Turnovers have come more regularly for OU’s defense, it was just the way Ugwoegbu managed to force this one.
The Sooner linebacker tipped a Sanders pass and stretched out to retrieve the ball.
The officials reviewed to see if he actually came down with it, ultimately ruling he had possession of it.
The pick set up OU’s third touchdown of the night to go ahead 21-0.
• Unavailable: OU was missing several players due to both injury and COVID-related reasons.
Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood, defensive tackle LaRon Stokes, linebacker Jon-Michael Terry, safety Justin Broiles, safety Bryson Washington, cornerback Jaden Davis and receiver Trejan Bridges, as well as Stogner, missed Saturday’s Bedlam tilt.
OU tight end Brayden Willis, who’s been out with an injury since the team’s game against Kansas State on Sept. 26, returned and made his first start of the season.
