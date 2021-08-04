By Enid News & Eagle
The Sooner Late Model Series returns to the Enid Speedway for Back to School Night on Saturday with a tight race for the 2021 points championship.
Enid’s Kip Hughes is 145 points behind leader Hayden Ross of Muskogee. Both racers have 15 starts this season and Ross has finished inside the top 10 more than anybody else in the field. Ross has yet to finish in first this season, and Hughes has five wins.
Sport mods, hot shots and OK factory stocks will also be racing on Saturday. Makayla Rauschenberg and Nikk Sands have been battling for the top spot in hot shots driver point standings and Rauschenberg holds a 15-point lead.
Sands has picked up two wins this season, while Rauschenberg has one. She picked up a win at the Sooner Sprint Series on July 24 in Enid, while Rauschenberg came in fourth. The other came on June 6.
Three racers are within 100 points of first place in the OK factory stocks standings. Dustin Choate (1,330) is the leader in points and has three top five finishes including a second place finish at the Sooner Sprint Series on July 24. J.D. Choate won the race and is currently in second place with 1,270 points. It was his second win of the season.
Brad Savoie is 20 points behind J.D. and has three top five finishes in his four starts.
Daylon Bergeron (1,300) has a comfortable lead through four starts in sports modified. He’s still looking for his first win of the season, but has finished in the top five in each of his four starts. Bryan Root is in second place in the standings with 1,080 points. No driver has won twice yet this season.
Brandon Gritz won the Sooner Sprint Series on July 24 in his second race this season. He’s finished in the top five both times and currently sits in ninth place with 685 points.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5. Races will begin at 7:30 p.m.
