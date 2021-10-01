SHATTUCK — Ellery Woods and Taryn Flanagan hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to give No. 6 Shattuck a 2-1 win over No. 14 Pioneer in the winners bracket finals of a Class A regional fast pitch softball tournament Thursday.
Pioneer will face Laverne, an 8-5 winner over Mooreland in an elimination game, at 11 a.m. Friday for the right to play Shattuck in the championship round at 1. If the noon winner wins the 2 p.m. game, a second championship would be at 3.
“It was just one of those games where they got the hit when it mattered,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “Somebody has to win and somebody has to lose and unfortunately we were the one that lost. I think we showed people that we’re better than our No. 14 ranking.’’
Lady Mustang ace Katelyn Trumbley scattered 12 hits while striking out five and walking one.
Shattuck’s Josie Oakley gave up four hits while striking out four and walking three.
Both teams had scored in the third.
Gracie Peace scored Pioneer’s run when she led off with a single and scored on a double by Morgan Meyer.
Meyer was called out when umpires ruled she left too early on a fly ball by Aspen Stephens.
“We were just being aggressive,’’ Riesen said. “Sometimes that happens.’’
Flanagan singled in Cameron Bullard in the third.
“We played really well,’’ Riesen said. “We pitched well and our defense kept us in the game. We didn’t have good at-bats. Their pitcher was part of it, but we got a little anxious at times and made some running mistakes.
“Shattuck hits the ball as well as anyone in the state. Everyone is a tough out in that lineup. They hit a lot of flairs.’’
Pioneer had runners on first and third in the fifth after walks to Gabby Real and Meyer, but Stephens popped up for the third out.
PIONEER 6, MOORELAND 5
The Lady Mustangs broke out for four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to rally back from an early 2-0 deficit. Mooreland scored three runs in the seventh before Trumbley put out the fire.
Allie Booth and Real both had two RBI. Brooklyn Cantrell had a double and an RBI. Trumbley was two-for-four with two runs scored and a triple.
Trembly allowed eight hits while striking out nine and walking three.
ARNETT 6, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 3
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 3, MULHALL-ORLANDO 1
ARNETT — No. 8-ranked Arnett scored four runs in the fifth to overcome a 3-2 disadvantage to beat No. 9 Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6-3 in the winners bracket finals of a Class B regional Friday.
The Lady Broncs will face Mulhall-Orlando, who eliminated Buffalo 10-1, at noon Friday in an elimination game.
The winner will have to beat Arnett twice to advance to state.
Kremlin-Hillsdale beat Mulhall-Orlando, 3-1 in the first round.
K-H’s Taryn Smith tripled to open the first and was driven in by Jayden Gerhard.
Morgan Hayes and Ally Neal scored in the second. Jocelyn Gerhard was two-for-three with an RBI. Smith drove in Neal in the second.
Karis Stewart allowed 10 hits while striking one and walking two in taking the loss.
The Lady Broncs scored all three of their runs against Mulhall-Orlando in the third. Hayes, Stewart and Macy Davis scored the runs. Smith had an RBI single.
Stewart allowed only three hits while striking out two and walking one. She gave up a home run to Katie O’Neal in the fourth.
