Enid is set to host the 2021 NJCAA Division I Region 2 Tournament from Thursday to Saturday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The event is being organized by Enid Public Schools alongside the Enid Sports Association with NOC Tonkawa serving as the host team to 10 men’s and women’s in the single elimination tournament. The site may actually feel like a home game for several of Tonakawa’s players who went to high school in Enid.
The Mavs have three players from EHS in Ivan Delgadillo, Bryan Rodriguez and Fernando Marrufo while the Lady Mavs have four: Nadia Chavez, Janet Moreno, Marissa Neil and Rachael Chatterji.
EHS head coach Craig Liddell said that the school is “absolutely pumped” to have the opportunity to host a collegiate soccer tournament and points to it as a sign of soccer’s growing popularity in Enid.
“It’s amazing for our town,” Liddell said. “We believe that we’re a sports town, and soccer has really taken its place as one of the major players as far as sports in our town. We’re really appreciative of the growth there.”
The men’s tournament is made up of four teams: NOC Tonkawa, UA Rich-Mountain, Rose State College and Murray State College. The women’s side will be a six-team tournament with Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M, Eastern Oklahoma State, NOC Tonkawa, Seminole and Rose State College.
Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M will take on Eastern Oklahoma State in the first game of the tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m., with the winner playing Seminole on Friday. The Lady Mavs face off against the Lady Bucks on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with the winner facing Rose State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.