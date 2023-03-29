Enid’s soccer teams will both enter the District 6A-3 season with momentum when the Pacers (5-2) and Plainsmen (5-3) entertain Sand Springs (5-1 girls and 4-0 boys) in a 5:30 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Pacers have won three straight, including taking the title at the inaugural Enid Soccer Invitational last week. The Plainsmen have won two straight. The EHS boys shut out Sand Springs, 5-0 last year while the girls fell, 7-0.
“You do everything to be ready and peaking for the right moment,’’ said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. “How many games you win in the preseason and non-district season don’t mean anything if you don’t take care of your district games.
“You have to kick it into high gear and limit your mistakes. This being the toughest district in the state, anybody can win on a given day.’’
Cabada expects a dog fight against Sand Springs, pointing out schools in big metro areas don’t stay down long.
“That won’t change who or what we are,’’ he said. “We need to make them adhere to us.’’
The Plainsmen have been in a new formation for four games since an injury to Oswaldo Herrera. Herrera worked out for the first time on Wednesday. His status will be determined at game time, Cabada said.
“We had expected him to be out longer,’’ he said. “We’ll see how he feels at game time. The kids are more comfortable now. We’re confident in every spot.’’
Cabada was encouraged when six different players scored in a 6-0 win over Western Heights Tuesday. James Cabada has seven goals this season while Herrera and Armando Vega have three.
The younger Cabada has set the pace for the Plainsmen both offensively and defensively, coach Cabada said.
“When Ozzie comes back he will reap the benefits from James’ energy in our new formation,’’ coach Cabada said. “Everybody is excited now. Every game is a must win from here on.’’
The Pacers have been led by Ava Burnett and Myah Hessel, who have scored eight and six goals respectively. The defense is allowing only one goal per game in regulation.
“We’re focused and ready for district play,’’ said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “I think we’re on the right track.You don’t want to be peaking too soon but we’re excited about our growth and what we can do the rest of the season.’’
Enid has rallied three times from halftime deficits. The two losses — Mustang (3-2) and Piedmont (4-2) — were much closer than a year ago.
“We have shown a different development in our mental toughness,’’ Lavoie said. “We have put together some good performances. We felt we should have competed better against Sand Springs last year.’’
The defense has taken some pressure off the offense, Lavoie said.
“It’s important to start the district season on a strong note,’’ he said. “If you can win the opener, it puts you in a good position to compete for a playoff spot (top four). If we can stick to our principles, we have a chance to compete at the highest level possible.’’
Enid will have only three home district games which make it even a higher priority to win, Lavoie said.
“We want to make our home field a fortress and make it as difficult as possible for our opponents,’’ he said.
It will be the school’s soccer homecoming. The ceremony will be held between the girls and boys games.
